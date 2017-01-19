Newswise — WASHINGTON, D.C., January 19, 2017 -- The American Institute of Physics (AIP) and the Acoustical Society of America (ASA) are both accepting submissions for their respective 2017 science writing awards. The deadline for entries for both awards is March 31, 2017.

ABOUT THE AIP SCIENCE WRITING AWARDS

The AIP science writing awards were established in 1968 to recognize some of the best examples of science writing in the previous year. Currently we give four awards for the best science writing in 1) books; 2) magazine, newspaper or online articles; 3) children's books and other works intended for children; and 4) broadcast and online productions. Works should be intended for a general audience and will be judged on their ability to enhance the public’s understanding and appreciation of physics and related fields.

GENERAL RULES OF THE AIP SCIENCE WRITING AWARD

Entries must be received by March 31, 2017.

Candidates must specify the category in which they are competing for each submitted work. No more than three entries may be submitted by a single author or group of authors per year. Authors may elect to have multiple (up to three) submissions judged as a single entry if they are part of a coherent story arc or series. Collaborative efforts on a single project will be considered a single entry, and prize money will be split accordingly. Candidates may nominate their own work or be nominated by someone else.

Winners will receive $3,000, an engraved Windsor chair, a certificate of recognition, and a trip to the awards ceremony at an upcoming national science meeting where the prizes will be presented.

For more information on each of the four categories, complete rules or to submit an entry, visit http://www.aip.org/aip/awards/science-communication/apply. For more information, please contact Marissa Nielsen at writing@aip.org.

ABOUT THE ASA WRITING AWARDS

The Acoustical Society of America (ASA) is seeking nominations for its 2017 Biennial Science Writing Awards in Acoustics, which are intended to recognize excellence in the presentation of acoustics related topics to a popular audience.

GENERAL RULES OF THE ASA WRITING AWARD

Entries must be received by March 31, 2017.

Entries may be newspaper or magazine articles, TV or radio broadcasts, books, or websites that were published, broadcast, printed, or posted between Jan. 1, 2015 and Dec. 31, 2016. Separate awards will be made to a journalist and a professional in the field of acoustics. Submissions may be made by the author or another party. An independent panel will judge entries according to their general accessibility, relevance to acoustics, accuracy and quality.

Each award includes a $2,500 cash prize and a $1,000 stipend to travel to the 174th ASA meeting in New Orleans, Louisiana, Dec. 4-8, 2017, where the awards will be presented Wednesday, Dec. 6.

To submit an entry, please visit http://acoustics.org/science-writing-awards-call-for-entries/.

ABOUT AIP

The American Institute of Physics is a federation of scientific societies in the physical sciences, representing scientists, engineers, educators, and students. AIP offers authoritative information, services, and expertise in physics education and student programs, science communication, government relations, career services, statistical research in physics employment and education, industrial outreach, and history of the physical sciences. AIP publishes Physics Today, the most closely followed magazine of the physical sciences community, and is also home to the Society of Physics Students and the Niels Bohr Library and Archives. AIP owns AIP Publishing LLC, a scholarly publisher in the physical and related sciences. www.aip.org

ABOUT THE ACOUSTICAL SOCIETY OF AMERICA

The Acoustical Society of America (ASA) is the premier international scientific society in acoustics devoted to the science and technology of sound. Its 7,000 members worldwide represent a broad spectrum of the study of acoustics. ASA publications include The Journal of the Acoustical Society of America (the world's leading journal on acoustics), Acoustics Today magazine, books, and standards on acoustics. The society also holds two major scientific meetings each year. For more information about ASA, visit our website at http://www.acousticalsociety.org.

