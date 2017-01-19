Newswise — CHICAGO - Preparing for and executing an IPO, earnings releases, earnings call and other investor communications are among key topics to be covered during the 44th Annual Securities Regulation Institute hosted by Northwestern Pritzker School of Law from Jan. 23 to 25 at the Hotel Del Coronado in Coronado, California.

Led by top securities law practitioners, this year’s institute includes perspectives from in-house and private-practice attorneys, scholars and regulators about recent laws and developments in the corporate and securities law fields.

Mary Jo White, outgoing chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), will give the Alan B. Levenson Keynote Address at 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23.

A conversation with Leo E. Strine Jr., Chief Justice, Delaware Supreme Court, will take place at 1:45 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23.

Other issues that will be addressed at the Securities Regulation Institute include trends and developments in mergers and acquisitions; shareholder activism; judicial and legislative developments; and recurring disclosure challenges. In addition, senior staff from the SEC’s Division of Enforcement and Division of Corporation Finance will provide updates at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24 and 8 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, respectively.

For more information, including a complete schedule, registration instructions and continuing legal education (CLE) information, visit the SRI website, call 312-503-8932 or email professional-ed@law.northwestern.edu.