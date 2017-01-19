Newswise — Laraine Glidden, distinguished professor of psychology emerita at St. Mary’s College, will be one of three participants in a webinar from the American Association of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities on the public health approach to the issue of maltreatment of children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities across the lifespan.

In the one-hour webinar on Jan 25, 2017, authors of three chapters from the publication “Maltreatment of People with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities,” edited by J.R. Lutzker, K. Guastaferro, and M.L. Benka-Coker, will discuss a common theme around reproductive and parenting rights of women with IDD. Dr. Glidden will highlight her chapter entitled “Removing Reproductive, Sexual, and Rearing Rights of Women with Intellectual Disability: Congratulated, Condoned, and Condemned,” which provides a historical and contemporaneous discussion of laws and practices that impose restrictions on the reproductive, sexual and rearing rights of persons with intellectual and development disabilities. The additional participants are Dr. Kate Guastaferro and Dr. Sandy Azar both from Pennsylvania State University. The webinar is open and free to all registrants. If you are interested, visit https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/1083473430874672644 and follow the instructions to register.

