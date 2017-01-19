Newswise — With the inauguration of the 45th U.S. President on Friday, Jan. 20, Cal State LA Political Science Professor Taylor Dark is available to offer additional perspective to stories regarding the Donald Trump presidency and the future of American politics.

Quote from Taylor Dark:

“The office of president has often been a disruptive force in American politics, challenging existing policies and distributions of power in the federal government and society at large. The presidency of Donald Trump promises to manifest that potential once again, challenging not only the ordering of power and policies preferred by Democrats, but also that endorsed by Republicans. The presidency as the ‘wild card’ of American politics – the force that brings unpredictability and innovation to an environment that otherwise tends towards stasis – seems quite likely to be confirmed.”

Background:

Taylor Dark teaches courses covering such topics as political parties and interest groups, labor policy, and Congress and the presidency. He authored numerous articles on labor unions in American politics, and national electoral politics more generally (especially the Democratic party). He published The Unions and Democrats: An Enduring Alliance, with Cornell University Press, 2001. Dark received his M.Sc. in government from the London School of Economics and Political Science and his Ph.D. in political science from UC Berkeley.

Contact:

