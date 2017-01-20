Newswise — EVANSTON - The Medill School of Journalism, Media, Integrated Marketing Communications will host an impressive slate of journalists with recent reporting experience in Cuba for a panel discussion about the country’s uncertain future.

The panel discussion is part of Medill’s new partnership with the Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting, a nonprofit organization, based in Washington D.C., that supports groundbreaking, independent journalism around the globe.

"The Pulitzer Center has earned its sterling reputation as an incubator of stories across the globe that otherwise might not be done,” said Peter Slevin, Medill associate professor and former international reporter for the Washington Post. “As Medill continues to deepen its commitment to global reporting, we are lucky to have Pulitzer's help in exposing students to the experiences and hard-earned lessons of some of the best journalists in the land."

The event, titled “Stories from Cuba: Three Journalists Consider the Island’s Uncertain Future,” will take place Monday, Jan. 23, from 4 to 5:30 p.m., at the McCormick Foundation Center Forum, 1870 Campus Drive.

Documentary filmmakers Nick Schifrin and Zach Fannin and George Polk Award winner Sally Jacobs will discuss their recent reporting in Cuba and the complexities that lie ahead.

During their visit to the Evanston campus next week, the three journalists also will work with Medill undergraduate and graduate students, sharing their reporting experiences in dozens of countries.

The Pulitzer Center supports nearly 150 projects each year, with a particular focus on under-reported issues and places. The work done by Pulitzer-supported journalists appears in a great variety of outlets, from PBS, NPR and The New York Times, to AJ+, Huffington Post, Scientific American, National Geographic, The New Yorker, PRI, The Guardian, Time and many more.

Twice a year, the Pulitzer Center will send journalists to work with Medill students and share their expertise on specific issues and practical approaches to developing a project and seeing it through to publication or broadcast.

At one point on each visit, the guests will also show and discuss their work at a public event designed to draw an audience from Medill and other parts of the Northwestern community.