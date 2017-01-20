 
Daughter's Hearing Loss Inspired JTC Alumni Parent to Help More Children in Need

Released: 20-Jan-2017

Newswise — Learning of her daughter’s hearing loss set this mother on a journey half way across the globe to John Tracy Clinic to receive help for her child. Her experiences inspired her to help change the way treatment is handled in her home country of India. Read the story of JTC alumni parent Ritu Nakra and how she is now changing the lives of other children impacted by hearing loss.

Story link: http://www.thebetterindia.com/79625/ritu-nakra-ananya-hearing-disability-therapist-films/

