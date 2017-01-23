Newswise — PARK RIDGE, ILLINOIS – National CRNA Week (Jan. 22-28, 2017) celebrates “Safe and Effective Anesthesia Care for Every Patient,” as well as the anesthesia experts known as Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists or CRNAs. This year’s theme highlights one of the hallmarks of the nurse anesthesia profession: providing safe, effective anesthetics annually to millions of patients for every type of procedure and in every type of setting where anesthesia is required.

National CRNA Week was established by the AANA 18 years ago to educate patients and the public about anesthesia safety and the benefits of receiving anesthesia care from CRNAs. Nurse anesthetists safely deliver approximately 43 million anesthetics to patients each year in the United States, staying with their patients throughout their entire procedure.

“CRNAs are patient-centric,” said AANA President Cheryl Nimmo, DNP, MSHSA, CRNA. “Everything we do revolves around our patients and their safe journey through surgery. We are proud of the anesthesia care we provide. Patients put their trust and their lives in our hands, and we hold that as a great responsibility and a great privilege.”

During National CRNA Week, nurse anesthetists will be promoting their profession to their patients, co-workers and within their local communities. CRNAs practice in traditional hospital surgical suites and obstetrical delivery rooms; critical access hospitals; ambulatory surgical centers; the offices of dentists, podiatrists, ophthalmologists, plastic surgeons, and pain management specialists; and U.S. military, Public Health Services, and Department of Veterans Affairs healthcare facilities.

About the American Association of Nurse Anesthetists

Founded in 1931 and located in Park Ridge, Ill., and Washington, D.C., the American Association of Nurse Anesthetists (AANA) is the professional organization representing more than 50,000 Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs) and student registered nurse anesthetists across the United States. As advanced practice registered nurses and anesthesia specialists, CRNAs are the primary providers of anesthesia care in rural America. In some states, CRNAs are the sole anesthesia professionals in nearly 100 percent of rural hospitals. For more information, visit http://www.aana.com/ and http://www.future-of-anesthesia-care-today.com/ and follow @aanawebupdates on Twitter.

