The Vasculitis Foundation 2017 Patient & Family Vasculitis Baltimore Regional Conference

Newswise — The Vasculitis Foundation will hold its 2017 Baltimore Regional Conference on Saturday, February 4, in Bethesda, Maryland. The conference is in partnership with the Johns Hopkins Vasculitis Center and the NIAMS Vasculitis Translational Research Program.

The conference will be held from 8:00 a.m.– 4:30 p.m. at the Bethesda North Marriott Hotel, 5701 Marinelli Road, North Bethesda, MD 20852. The registration fee is $30/person, and the deadline to register for the conference is January 31.

The conference will feature an outstanding selection of vasculitis medical experts presenting on the clinical aspects of many forms of vasculitis. “Vasculitis is a complex disease that affects many of the body’s systems so we design these conferences to address the overall impact on a patient. Our presenters come from a broad background of medical specialties so the attendees get a comprehensive education about managing their illness.” Joyce Kullman, Executive Director of the Vasculitis Foundation.

Presentation topics will include:

• Pathogenesis of Vasculitis – Why did I get vasculitis?

• Management of Upper Airway Symptoms in Vasculitis

• Steroids in Vasculitis: A User’s Guide

• Vasculitis Around the World

• Therapies for Vasculitis

Details about the conference, and a link to the registration page can be found at: http://www.vasculitisfoundation.org/events/1761324/

The Vasculitis Foundation (VF) is the international organization for people with vasculitis. The VF empowers patients through disease education, raises awareness of vasculitis in the public and medical community, and funds research to determine the cause, develop more effective treatments, and discover a cure. The Vasculitis Foundation is committed to improving the lives of current and future patients and is positioned as the definitive resource for patients, family members, medical professionals and researchers seeking information about vasculitis.

For information about vasculitis and the Vasculitis Foundation please visit www.vasculitisfoundation.org.

