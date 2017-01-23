FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Mount Sinai West Department of Orthopaedics Awarded Prestigious Advanced Certification for Hip and Knee by The Joint Commission

One of the few programs in New York State to receive highest level of recognition



Newswise — (New York, NY — January 23, 2017) Mount Sinai West has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® for Advanced Certification for Total Hip and Total Knee Replacement. It is one of the few only hospitals in New York City and New York State to receive the prestigious certification for an orthopedic program. The award is a symbol of the highest-quality safety and care, and recognizes compliance with The Joint Commission’s strict national standards.

Mount Sinai West joins an elite group of providers who meet the Advanced Certification standards, which demonstrate they adhere to the best orthopedic practices in the country. Currently, 25 other orthopedic programs in the United States, including the program at Mount Sinai Beth Israel, have been granted this top honor for Total Hip and Total Knee Replacement.

“This certificate shows that Mount Sinai West provides an exceedingly high level of care in every parameter of joint replacement when it comes to positive outcomes, low complication rates, and the high patient satisfaction,” said Michael Bronson, MD, Chair, Department of Orthopaedics, Mount Sinai West; Chief, Joint Replacement Surgery, Mount Sinai West; and Associate Professor, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. “The Advanced Certification sends a message to the community that if you’re considering having joint replacement surgery, you can be assured you will get superlative care at Mount Sinai West.”

The Department of Orthopaedic Surgery at Mount Sinai West underwent a rigorous, two-day, on-site survey in November 2016, in which a reviewer from The Joint Commission conducted an exhaustive analysis of care provided to patients requiring total hip and knee replacements. They examined all aspects, including pre-operative evaluation, the surgery itself, and the patient’s recovery in the hospital following the procedure. The Joint Commission evaluated specifics involving patient education leading up to the procedure, the safety and success of the surgery, and that patients can function independently at home in the weeks after hospital discharge.

“This achievement reflects the hard work and expertise of our administrative and clinical staff at Mount Sinai West and I’m grateful for their efforts that contributed to this honor,” said Leesa Galatz, MD, System Chair, Orthopaedics, Mount Sinai Health System, and Mount Sinai Professor, Leni and Peter W. May Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. “We will continue to deliver great care to patients on the Manhattan’s West Side, and become a destination for patients throughout the region.”

The Joint Commission established Advanced Certification for Total Hip and Total Knee Replacement at the beginning of 2016 in response to a growing number of patients undergoing the procedures. Other contributing factors in the establishment of this certification were the increased focus on pain management in patients, their quality of life, and their having enough mobility to return to their normal, everyday activities. The Advanced Certification lasts for two years, and recipients have the option to re-apply after it expires.

“Mount Sinai West is proud of our exceptional joint replacement service and fabulous work of our orthopaedic surgeons and pleased that the joint commission recognizes our superior care with this prestigious designation,” said Evan Flatow, MD, President, Mount Sinai West. “This award recognizes the patient-centered and high-quality focus of the orthopaedic program at Mount Sinai West.”

Mount Sinai Beth Israel earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for Advanced Certification for Total Hip and Total Knee Replacement in September 2016 during a separate review. At the time it was the only hospital in New York State to receive this prestigious honor for an orthopedic program. Advanced Certification is only offered for Total Hip and Total Knee Replacement at this time.

