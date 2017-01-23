After Meryl Streep’s political performance at the Golden Globes and “La La Land” winning a record seven awards, all eyes now turn to Oscar. The Academy Award nominations will be announced starting at 6:18 a.m. MST Tuesday (Jan. 24), with questions about diversity after two years of #OscarsSoWhite backlash. Paul Helford, the principal lecturer for creative media and film at Northern Arizona University, is available to discuss the nominations, what they mean for the film world and what nominees are likely to take home the statue.

Helford is a lifelong lover of movies, teaching film at the high school and college levels for the last 40 years. He teaches film studies, screenwriting and film production. He’s published hundreds of movie reviews, hosted a classic film series and co-founded and now co-directed the College of Arts and Letters film series at NAU. He is an adviser for UTV 62/UTV Films, which produces one short film and one student film festival each semester. Helford has seen most of the major contenders for the big awards.

Expert: Paul Helford, principal lecturer, creative media and film, School of Communications, (928) 523-9312 or paul.helford@nau.edu

