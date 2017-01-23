Elizabeth Goatley, Ph.D., is an assistant professor in Baylor University’s Diana R. Garland School of Social Work. She is an expert on human trafficking and is available to speak about the upcoming Super Bowl and the increase in human trafficking activity during such events.

"Social science research is inconclusive regarding an increase in recruitment activity for human trafficking, but it does identify higher concentration levels of trafficking within an area during a popular event like the Super Bowl," Goatley said. "We can expect to see an influx of out-of-town victims and trafficking solicitations during Super Bowl weekend. Much of that will take place online."

Goatley recently penned a column for Ethics Daily, explaining how communities and churches can better understand human trafficking.

She also educates the public on how to spot the signs of human trafficking recruitment.

Goatley's research areas include:

* Human Trafficking/Domestic Sex Trafficking of Minors

* African American Families

* Juvenile Justice

* International Social Policy

* Advocacy and Social Justice

ABOUT ELIZABETH GOATLEY, PH.D.

Elizabeth Goatley, Ph.D., assistant professor, joined Baylor University’s Diana R. Garland Baylor School of Social Work in 2012 following the completion of her doctoral studies at Clark Atlanta University. Prior to Baylor, she was an intervention behavioral specialist and case manager for CHRIS Kids, Inc., in Atlanta, Georgia, where she provided family-based therapeutic services to families and children with severe emotional disabilities. She has also served as a unit program director and victim advocate in the Commercial Sexually Exploited Children's Unit at Sandy Springs Police Department in Atlanta, Georgia.

