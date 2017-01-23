Newswise — The Johns Hopkins Carey Business School is expanding the ranks of its tenured faculty with the appointments of scholars Goker Aydin and Sunil Kumar. With these latest appointments, approved by the Johns Hopkins Board of Trustees in December, the Carey Business School now has 10 tenured professors among its 87 full-time faculty.

“Professors Aydin and Kumar are both accomplished researchers and scholars,” said Bernie Ferrari, dean of the Carey Business School. “Adding these distinguished academics to our tenured faculty is yet another sign of our continued growth as a business school.”

Goker Aydin comes to the Carey Business School from Indiana University Kelley School of Business, where he was an associate professor and the ArcelorMittal USA Faculty Fellow. Prior to joining the Kelley School of Business, Aydin was a member of the faculty at the University of Michigan College of Engineering. Aydin studies and teaches in the areas of supply chain management; revenue management; retail operations; and the interactions between pricing, product variety, and operations decisions.

Aydin earned his PhD in industrial engineering from Stanford University. He also holds an MS degree in industrial engineering from Purdue University and a bachelor’s degree from Bogazici University in Turkey.

Sunil Kumar is Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs at Johns Hopkins University. Kumar also holds a joint appointment in the Department of Applied Mathematics and Statistics at the Johns Hopkins Whiting School of Engineering.

Before joining Johns Hopkins in September 2016, Kumar was dean of the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, as well as the George Pratt Shultz Professor of Operations Management. During his five-year tenure as dean at Booth, Kumar focused on student recruitment, increasing the enrollment of women in full-time programs from 35 percent to 42 percent. He also expanded courses for undergraduates and helped establish the Polsky Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation, which aimed to transform the university’s discoveries into products and start-up businesses.

Throughout his career, Kumar's research has focused on optimizing manufacturing systems, service operations, and communications networks; and on applying optimization methods and control theory to various managerial problems.

Kumar earned a PhD in electrical and computer engineering from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. He received a master’s degree in engineering from the Indian Institute of Science in Bangalore and a bachelor’s degree from Mangalore University.

“I am delighted to have professors Aydin and Kumar as part of the Carey Business School faculty,” said Valerie Suslow, Vice Dean for Faculty and Research at the Carey Business School. “They will be welcomed additions to our vibrant faculty community.”

