The Super Bowl is the single largest night for advertising: Brands will pay on average more than $5 million for a 30-second spot. This year’s Super Bowl will run the gambit from rookie brands, such as GNC and Busch, to extremely seasoned brands such as Snickers and GoDaddy. Two professors from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University are available to discuss this year’s trends, why brands will pay the high price, the social media buzz and winning and losing advertising strategies.

What: The Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University will conduct its 13th consecutive Kellogg School Super Bowl Advertising Review. Marketing faculty and more than 50 MBA students will watch and assess the strategy of this year’s advertisements. The panel will use a set of academic criteria known as ADPLAN and produce a final ranking of the most – and least – strategically sound advertisers. Leading up to Super Bowl LI, Professors Tim Calkins and Derek Rucker, co-leading the Ad Review, are available to discuss advertising trends, strategies and predictions, including:

-What are the advertising trends and what can viewers expect this year?

-What are some of the best and worst advertisements from past Super Bowl campaigns?

-What makes for a winning or losing Super Bowl ad?

-What qualities are at the heart of a strategic Super Bowl ad?

-How can advertisers amplify their efforts through social media?



Who: Professor Derek D. Rucker is the Sandy & Morton Goldman Professor of Entrepreneurial Studies in Marketing at the Kellogg School. Rucker’s primary research focuses on advertising strategy with an emphasis on the study of attitudes, persuasion, and social influence. Rucker has been published in a number of academic journals and is the co-founder of the Human Ecology Laboratory.

Professor Tim Calkins is a clinical professor of marketing at the Kellogg School. Calkins teaches courses in marketing strategy and acts as co-academic director of the school’s branding program. He is also the author of Defending Your Brand, How Smart Companies Use Defensive Strategy to Deal with Competitive Attacks, as well as Breakthrough Marketing Plans.

When: Professors Rucker and Calkins are available for interviews leading up to the Super Bowl. They also are available the day of the game, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, and Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, for interviews via phone or in-person. Before, during and after the game, viewers are encouraged to join the social media conversation using #KelloggSB.

More info: http://www.kellogg.northwestern.edu/news-events/superbowl/.