Jan. 23, 2017

EXPERT PITCH: PRESIDENTIAL EXECUTIVE ORDERS

As President Donald Trump begins his first full week in office, he has already made a number of moves signaling an end to Obama-era policies.

Trump signed an executive action ordering his agency heads to ease financial burdens associated with the Affordable Care Act. He also signed an executive order that withdraws the United States from the negotiating table of the Trans-Pacific Partnership and another that imposes a federal hiring freeze.

Florida State University has a number of internationally recognized experts who can comment on the implications of these executive orders.

AFFORDABLE CARE ACT

• Marshall Kapp, Director of the Center for Innovative Collaboration in Medicine and Law: (850) 645-9260; marshall.kapp@med.fsu.edu

Kapp is an expert on health policymaking, including the constitutional implications of policies such as the Affordable Care Act.

“The ACA has not brought about the ideal but elusive balance of health care quality, access, and affordability. Whether we use the phrase ‘repeal and replace’ or we call it by a different name, significant change in the way that we provide and pay for health care in the U.S. is inevitable.”

• Dr. Leslie Beitsch, Chair of the Department of Behavioral Sciences and Social Medicine: (850) 645-1830; les.beitsch@med.fsu.edu

Beitsch’s focus is on health policy. He has both a medical and law degree and is the founding director of the Center for Medicine and Public Health at the FSU College of Medicine. He served as Commissioner of Health for the state of Oklahoma and deputy secretary for the Florida Department of Health.

TRANS-PACIFIC PARTNERSHIP

• Sean Ehrlich, Associate Professor of Political Science: (850) 644-7325; sehrlich@fsu.edu

Ehrlich is an expert on trade policy and international policy economy. He is currently working on his second book, “The Politics of Free Trade: Moving beyond Fair Trade and Protection.”

• Randall Holcombe, DeVoe Moore Professor of Economics: (850) 644-7095; holcombe@fsu.edu

Holcombe is an expert on the effect of government activity on economic growth.

FEDERAL HIRING FREEZE

• Sebastian Goerg, assistant professor, Department of Economics: (850) 644-7083; sgoerg@fsu.edu

Goerg is an expert in the areas of organizational and personnel economics. He can explain how monetary and non-monetary incentives, goals, compensation schemes and social interactions influence the behavior of employees at the workplace.