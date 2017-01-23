Republican members of the Senate announced alternatives to the Affordable Care Act today. U-M has experts who can weigh in.

John Ayanian, director of the Institute for Healthcare Policy and Innovation, the Alice Hamilton Professor of Internal Medicine and professor of public health and public policy, is a long-time researcher on how access to health insurance affects individuals' access to health care, the quality of care they receive and their health outcomes. He leads IHPI's federally approved objective evaluation of the Healthy Michigan Plan, the expansion of Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act. The evaluation recently found that Michigan's expansion of Medicaid health insurance coverage has boosted the state's economy and budget, and will continue to do even as the state assumes more of the cost of caring for the 638,000 Michiganders who have signed up for the program. Read a news release on those findings.

Nicholas Bagley, professor at the Law School, concentrates his research on health care law, with a focus on Medicare and the implementation of the Affordable Care Act. He is also a frequent contributor to "The Incidental Economist," a prominent health policy blog.

Vanessa Dalton is an associate professor of obstetrics and gynecology at the Medical School who examines the impact of health care reform on reproductive health services utilization. She is using data from private insurance companies to analyze patterns of contraceptive use, preventive screening and women's health visits before and after the ACA mandate for women's health services took effect.

Chad Ellimoottil is an assistant professor of urology at the Medical School who studies the impact of several programs rolled out by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation, which was created under the Affordable Care Act. His research has evaluated the bundled payment programs that pay hospitals in a new way based on quality and cost; as well as the impact of the Hospital Readmission Reduction Program. Read the news release on his most recent work.

Mark Fendrick is a professor in the Medical School Department of Internal Medicine who holds a joint appointment at the School of Public Health, and heads the Center for Value-Based Insurance Design. He has proposed new models for private and public health insurance plans that build on his research about the impact of out-of-pocket costs on consumers’ health behaviors. Read the news release on one such proposal.

Scott Greer, associate professor of health management and policy at the School of Public Health, also is a political scientist. He researches the politics of health policies and recently published research about a scorecard that shows how public health will be impacted under the new administration.

Richard Hirth, professor and chair of the Department of Health Management and Policy at the School of Public Health, can discuss the economics of health insurance, health care costs and payment system design. Hirth recently talked about the issues at hand: myumi.ch/L18qO and myumi.ch/Lz2mV.

Jeffrey Kullgren is an assistant professor of internal medicine at the Medical School. He studies how people make decisions about the health care they use and how those decisions are affected by the out-of-pocket costs they face through high-deductible health plans, and the "transparency" tools made available by public and private insurers and nonprofits. He is working with a major private insurer to develop a price-transparency tool that can be used during a patient visit. Read about his most recent research.

Helen Levy is a research professor at the Institute for Social Research and holds joint appointments at the School of Public Health and Ford School of Public Policy. She is a health economist who studies the causes and consequences of uninsurance, and evaluates the impacts of public health insurance programs. She also is a research associate at the National Bureau of Economic Research and served as a senior economist to the President's Council of Economic Advisers. She co-wrote a January 2017 article in the New England Journal of Medicine titled Economic Effects of Medicaid Expansion in Michigan, with John Ayanian. Read the news release about that study.

Renuka Tipirneni is a clinical lecturer in internal medicine at the Medical School, studies health reform, primary care practice redesign and Medicaid policy, including the impact of Medicaid expansion on access to primary care in Michigan. She is also interested in the potential impact of health care reform on health disparities and generally in issues related to health care access, immigrant health and vulnerable populations.

Marianne Udow-Phillips is the executive director of the Center for Healthcare Research & Transformation, an independent 501(c)(3) impact organization based at U-M, and a lecturer at the School of Public Health. Before CHRT, Udow-Phillips spent more than 20 years in leadership positions at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and served as director of the Michigan Department of Human Services. Her expertise includes access to health care, as well as health insurance, and payment and financing.



All are members of the Institute for Healthcare Policy and Innovation, which brings together nearly 500 U-M faculty from 17 schools and colleges who study health care and health policy. Learn more about its work and additional experts at ihpi.umich.edu.

