 
< Previous Article Return to Article List Next Article >

The Science of Consciousness, June 5-10, 2017

Shanghai Conference

Article ID: 668103

Released: 23-Jan-2017 2:05 PM EST

Source Newsroom: Center for Consciousness Studies, University of Arizona, Department of Anesthesiology

Add to Favorites
more news from this source
  • Share
MEDIA CONTACT

Available for logged-in reporters only

CHANNELS
Neuro, Physics, Technology
KEYWORDS
  • panpsychism, Physics, non-invasive brain stimulation technologies, quantum brain biology, man-machine,
  • philosophy of mind
  • + Show More

    • Conference Announcement and Program Update

    Final Deadline for Abstract Submission: February 1, 2017


    THE SCIENCE OF CONSCIOUSNESS
    June 5-10, 2017
    Shanghai New International Expo Centre
    Shanghai CHINA

    Co-hosted and organized by:

    Crystal Globe, Shanghai China
    Center for Consciousness Studies, University of Arizona, Tucson AZ

    Newswise — Consciousness defines our existence, but its scientific nature remains unknown. How does the brain produce consciousness, and how does consciousness causally affect brain processes? Is consciousness equivalent to computation? What are the best empirical theories, and do we have free will? How and when did consciousness evolve, or has it been present in the universe all along? What are the origins of moral and aesthetic values, and how can mental and cognitive function be optimized? Can consciousness persist after bodily death, e.g. through 'uploading' to machines, or via mental processes tied to the structure of reality? These and other relevant questions are approached through many disciplines including brain science, philosophy, physics, cosmology, the arts and contemplative practices.

    'The Science of Consciousness' ('TSC') is the world's largest and longest-running interdisciplinary conference on all aspects of the nature of conscious awareness, feelings and existence. TSC began in 1994 at the University of Arizona in Tucson, Arizona, and returns to Tucson in even-numbered years, alternating with TSC conferences around the globe (Italy, Denmark, Japan, Hungary, Hong Kong, Sweden, Czech Republic, India and, most recently, Helsinki, Finland in 2015). Now, co-hosted by Crystal Globe Cultural Centre, Shanghai, China, and the Center for Consciousness Studies at the University of Arizona, the 24th annual TSC will be held from June 5-10, 2017 at The Shanghai New International Expo Center (www.sniec.net), Pudong, Shanghai, China.

    The conference will consist of Plenary talk sessions, Concurrent talk sessions, Posters, Technology, Art and Health Exhibits, Social Events, Entertainment, Pre-Plenary Workshops and Satellite Excursions. Abstract submissions are invited through February 1, 2017 for consideration for Plenary and Concurrent Talks, Posters, Exhibits and Workshops. For information, registration and abstract submission see www.consciousness.arizona.edu

    TSC 2017 PROGRAM OUTLINE

    'Pre-Plenary' Workshops are Monday June 5 and Tuesday morning June 6.
    The TSC Opening Ceremony and Plenary Program begin Tuesday afternoon, June 6 at 2:00 PM

    Workshops are included in Conference Registration.
    Monday June 5, Pre-Plenary Workshops

    Session 1
    9 am to 1 pm
    1. DEI East-West Forum 1
    2. Quantum Brain Biology
    3. Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Consciousness
    4. Consciousness and the Arts
    Session 2
    2 pm to 6 pm
    1. DEI East-West Forum 2
    2. Brain Stimulation/Consciousness Technology
    3. Consciousness and Chinese Medicine
    4. Creativity and Non-Computability in Man and Machines
    Monday Evening Special Program
    8 pm to 10 pm
    1. Memory and Creativity Demos and Competition
    2. Consciousness Musical Review
    10 pm to midnight
    1. 'Club Consciousness'

    Tuesday, June 6 Pre-Plenary Workshops
    Session 3
    9 am to 1 pm
    1. Language and Consciousness
    2. Deepak Chopra - 'The enlightened brain'
    3. Current Topics in Philosophy of Mind
    4. David Bohm Centennial
    5. Consciousness in Business Models

    PLENARY PROGRAM

    Tuesday June 6, 2017

    2:00 to 2:20 pm - Opening Ceremony

    Plenary Session 1
    2:20-5:00 pm
    AI / Can Machines Be Conscious?
    John Searle, University of California, Berkeley
    Ben Goetzel, OpenCog, Hong Kong
    James Tagg, Truphone
    TBA

    5:00 - 9:00 pm - Opening Reception and Party - Light Dinner
    5:00-10 pm Technology, Art, Health Exhibits, Demos, Posters Memory and Creativity Competition
    10:00 to midnight - 'Club Consciousness'

    Wednesday June 7, 2017

    Plenary Session 2
    8:30 to 10:40 am
    Consciousness and Asian Philosophy
    Xu Yingjin, Fudan University
    Huang Xiang, Fudan University
    Allan Houng, IPMC, National Yang Ming, Taipei City

    Plenary Session 3
    11:10 am to 12:30 pm
    Physics and Consciousness (1): Memristors in the Brain?
    Leon Chua, University of California, Berkeley
    Jack Tuszynski, University of Alberta

    Plenary Session 4
    2:00 to 4:40 pm
    Non-Invasive Brain Stimulation Technologies
    Marom Bikson, City College of the City Univ. of New York
    John J.B. Allen, University of Arizona
    Michael Rohan, McLean Hospital, Harvard Medical School
    TBA

    5:00 pm to 10 pm
    Technology, Art, Health Exhibits, Demos and Posters
    Memory and Creativity Competition
    6:00 to 9:00 pm
    Concurrent talk sessions
    10:00 pm to Midnight
    'Club Consciousness'

    Thursday June 8, 2017

    Plenary Session 5
    8:30 to 10:40 am
    Language and Consciousness (1)
    Noam Chomsky, MIT (remote by video)
    Ted Gibson, MIT
    Thomas Bever, University of Arizona

    Plenary Session 6
    11:10 am to 12:30 pm
    Consciousness and Physics (2) - Spin and Memory
    Matthew Fisher, UC Santa Barbara
    Travis Craddock, Nova Southeastern University

    Plenary Session 7
    2:00 to 4:40 pm
    Idealism and Panpsychism
    David Chalmers, New York University
    Deepak Chopra, Chopra Center, UC San Diego
    Galen Strawson, University of Texas at Austin
    Daniel Stoljar, Australian National University
    7:00 to 10:00 Conference Dinner Banquet (optional)
    10:00 to Midnight, Club Consciousness

    Friday June 9, 2017

    Plenary Session 8
    8:30 - 10:40 am
    Consciousness and Neuroscience
    Bai Lu, Tsinghua University
    George Northoff, University of Ottawa
    Hengwei Li, Zhejiang University

    Plenary Session 9
    11:10 am to 12:30 pm
    Language and Consciousness (2)
    Evelina Fedorenko, Harvard Medical School
    Nai Ding, Zhejiang University

    Plenary Session 10
    2:00 to 4:40 pm
    Theories of Consciousness
    Tang Xiaowei, Zhejiang University
    Jerome Busemeyer, Indiana University
    Robert Lawrence Kuhn, Creator/Host, 'Closer to Truth'
    Stuart Hameroff, University of Arizona

    5:00 to 10 pm
    Technology, Art, Health Exhibits, Demos and Posters
    Memory and Creativity Competition
    6:00 to 9:00 pm
    Concurrent talk sessions
    10:00 pm to midnight
    Consciousness Poetry Slam, Talent Show and Zombie Blues

    Saturday June 10, 2017

    Plenary 11
    9:00 to 11:10 am
    Consciousness and Evolution
    Nicholas Humphrey, London School of Economics
    Hedda Hassel Morch, Post Doc, New York University
    Bruce Damer, DigitalSpace

    Plenary 12
    11:40 am to 1:00 pm
    East West Dialogue
    Meijuan Lu, Doctor of Traditional Chinese Medicine
    Miri Albahari, University of Western Australia

    Plenary 13
    2:30 to 5:10 pm
    Consciousness and Physics 3 - Vibrations and Frequencies
    Jiapei Dai, South-Central Universities for Nationalities
    Erik Viirre, UC San Diego
    Anirban Bandyopadhyay, NIMS/MIT
    Elaine Chew, Queen Mary University of London

    Closing Ceremony
    5:10 to 5:20pm

    8:00 to 9:00 pm
    Finals - Memory and Creativity Competitions
    9:00 to ?, End-of Consciousness Party
    Art Exhibit: Nathalie Delpech & Laurent Lettree
    Musical Entertainment: Cuijunzhi, Wu Na, Elaine Chew, Dorian Electra and the Electrodes, QUALIATIK, FEELION

    LINKS

    ABSTRACT SUBMISSIONS
    Deadline: February 1, 2017. Authors will be notified by February 18th
    General TSC Conference Registration & Abstract Submission Link
    https://eagle.sbs.arizona.edu/sc/

    REGISTRATION FEES
    General Conference Registration: $500
    Student Registration: $250 (ID required)
    5 Deluxe Shanghai Buffet Lunches at The Shanghai New International Expo Center: $329
    Included in the Registration fee:
    The opening reception (light dinner), evening events, snacks, coffee/tea breaks and pre-plenary workshops
    Separate Fees:
    Lunches, evening banquet and side trips are separate

    REGISTRATION PAYMENT LINK
    open after February 20th

    VISAS:
    Visas are needed. Please check with your local China Consulate or a
    Visa Expedite Company - e.g. http://cibtvisas.com/

    NEARBY AIRPORT:
    Shanghai Pu Dong

    VENUE: The Shanghai New International Expo Center www.sniec.net

    HOTEL:
    INTERCONTINENTAL
    Pudong, Shanghai

    No.777 Zhangyang Road, , Pudong, Shanghai - Shanghai ,200120, China (People's Republic) : +86-21-58356666
    https://www.ihg.com/intercontinental/hotels/gb/en/shanghai/shgha/hoteldetail
    Rate: $150/night

    Transportation from Airport to the Expo Center or Hotel Intercontinental – information tba
    Transportation from Intercontinental Hotel to the Conference Venue:
    15-20 minute walk
    2-3 minutes by shuttle bus - information tba

    EXHIBITOR/SPONSOR
    Opportunities are available.
    Options from $1800 - $5000 for booths
    Premium Sponsor opportunities available.

    Contact:
    Shanghai
    Crystal Globe Cultural Center
    culture@crystalglobe.org
    Phone 021-62488071
    http://www.crystalglobe.org/en/index.html

    U.S.
    Abi Behar Montefiore
    Assistant Director, Center for Consciousness Studies
    center@email.arizona.edu
    (520) 247-5785
    www.consciousness.arizona.edu

    COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY

    Comment/Share

    Share

    Leave a comment...





    Chat now!