Conference Announcement and Program Update

Final Deadline for Abstract Submission: February 1, 2017





THE SCIENCE OF CONSCIOUSNESS

June 5-10, 2017

Shanghai New International Expo Centre

Shanghai CHINA



Co-hosted and organized by:



Crystal Globe, Shanghai China

Center for Consciousness Studies, University of Arizona, Tucson AZ

Newswise — Consciousness defines our existence, but its scientific nature remains unknown. How does the brain produce consciousness, and how does consciousness causally affect brain processes? Is consciousness equivalent to computation? What are the best empirical theories, and do we have free will? How and when did consciousness evolve, or has it been present in the universe all along? What are the origins of moral and aesthetic values, and how can mental and cognitive function be optimized? Can consciousness persist after bodily death, e.g. through 'uploading' to machines, or via mental processes tied to the structure of reality? These and other relevant questions are approached through many disciplines including brain science, philosophy, physics, cosmology, the arts and contemplative practices.

'The Science of Consciousness' ('TSC') is the world's largest and longest-running interdisciplinary conference on all aspects of the nature of conscious awareness, feelings and existence. TSC began in 1994 at the University of Arizona in Tucson, Arizona, and returns to Tucson in even-numbered years, alternating with TSC conferences around the globe (Italy, Denmark, Japan, Hungary, Hong Kong, Sweden, Czech Republic, India and, most recently, Helsinki, Finland in 2015). Now, co-hosted by Crystal Globe Cultural Centre, Shanghai, China, and the Center for Consciousness Studies at the University of Arizona, the 24th annual TSC will be held from June 5-10, 2017 at The Shanghai New International Expo Center (www.sniec.net), Pudong, Shanghai, China.

The conference will consist of Plenary talk sessions, Concurrent talk sessions, Posters, Technology, Art and Health Exhibits, Social Events, Entertainment, Pre-Plenary Workshops and Satellite Excursions. Abstract submissions are invited through February 1, 2017 for consideration for Plenary and Concurrent Talks, Posters, Exhibits and Workshops. For information, registration and abstract submission see www.consciousness.arizona.edu



TSC 2017 PROGRAM OUTLINE



'Pre-Plenary' Workshops are Monday June 5 and Tuesday morning June 6.

The TSC Opening Ceremony and Plenary Program begin Tuesday afternoon, June 6 at 2:00 PM



Workshops are included in Conference Registration.

Monday June 5, Pre-Plenary Workshops

Session 1

9 am to 1 pm

1. DEI East-West Forum 1

2. Quantum Brain Biology

3. Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Consciousness

4. Consciousness and the Arts

Session 2

2 pm to 6 pm

1. DEI East-West Forum 2

2. Brain Stimulation/Consciousness Technology

3. Consciousness and Chinese Medicine

4. Creativity and Non-Computability in Man and Machines

Monday Evening Special Program

8 pm to 10 pm

1. Memory and Creativity Demos and Competition

2. Consciousness Musical Review

10 pm to midnight

1. 'Club Consciousness'

Tuesday, June 6 Pre-Plenary Workshops

Session 3

9 am to 1 pm

1. Language and Consciousness

2. Deepak Chopra - 'The enlightened brain'

3. Current Topics in Philosophy of Mind

4. David Bohm Centennial

5. Consciousness in Business Models

PLENARY PROGRAM

Tuesday June 6, 2017



2:00 to 2:20 pm - Opening Ceremony

Plenary Session 1

2:20-5:00 pm

AI / Can Machines Be Conscious?

John Searle, University of California, Berkeley

Ben Goetzel, OpenCog, Hong Kong

James Tagg, Truphone

TBA



5:00 - 9:00 pm - Opening Reception and Party - Light Dinner

5:00-10 pm Technology, Art, Health Exhibits, Demos, Posters Memory and Creativity Competition

10:00 to midnight - 'Club Consciousness'

Wednesday June 7, 2017

Plenary Session 2

8:30 to 10:40 am

Consciousness and Asian Philosophy

Xu Yingjin, Fudan University

Huang Xiang, Fudan University

Allan Houng, IPMC, National Yang Ming, Taipei City

Plenary Session 3

11:10 am to 12:30 pm

Physics and Consciousness (1): Memristors in the Brain?

Leon Chua, University of California, Berkeley

Jack Tuszynski, University of Alberta

Plenary Session 4

2:00 to 4:40 pm

Non-Invasive Brain Stimulation Technologies

Marom Bikson, City College of the City Univ. of New York

John J.B. Allen, University of Arizona

Michael Rohan, McLean Hospital, Harvard Medical School

TBA

5:00 pm to 10 pm

Technology, Art, Health Exhibits, Demos and Posters

Memory and Creativity Competition

6:00 to 9:00 pm

Concurrent talk sessions

10:00 pm to Midnight

'Club Consciousness'

Thursday June 8, 2017

Plenary Session 5

8:30 to 10:40 am

Language and Consciousness (1)

Noam Chomsky, MIT (remote by video)

Ted Gibson, MIT

Thomas Bever, University of Arizona



Plenary Session 6

11:10 am to 12:30 pm

Consciousness and Physics (2) - Spin and Memory

Matthew Fisher, UC Santa Barbara

Travis Craddock, Nova Southeastern University

Plenary Session 7

2:00 to 4:40 pm

Idealism and Panpsychism

David Chalmers, New York University

Deepak Chopra, Chopra Center, UC San Diego

Galen Strawson, University of Texas at Austin

Daniel Stoljar, Australian National University

7:00 to 10:00 Conference Dinner Banquet (optional)

10:00 to Midnight, Club Consciousness

Friday June 9, 2017

Plenary Session 8

8:30 - 10:40 am

Consciousness and Neuroscience

Bai Lu, Tsinghua University

George Northoff, University of Ottawa

Hengwei Li, Zhejiang University

Plenary Session 9

11:10 am to 12:30 pm

Language and Consciousness (2)

Evelina Fedorenko, Harvard Medical School

Nai Ding, Zhejiang University

Plenary Session 10

2:00 to 4:40 pm

Theories of Consciousness

Tang Xiaowei, Zhejiang University

Jerome Busemeyer, Indiana University

Robert Lawrence Kuhn, Creator/Host, 'Closer to Truth'

Stuart Hameroff, University of Arizona

5:00 to 10 pm

Technology, Art, Health Exhibits, Demos and Posters

Memory and Creativity Competition

6:00 to 9:00 pm

Concurrent talk sessions

10:00 pm to midnight

Consciousness Poetry Slam, Talent Show and Zombie Blues

Saturday June 10, 2017

Plenary 11

9:00 to 11:10 am

Consciousness and Evolution

Nicholas Humphrey, London School of Economics

Hedda Hassel Morch, Post Doc, New York University

Bruce Damer, DigitalSpace

Plenary 12

11:40 am to 1:00 pm

East West Dialogue

Meijuan Lu, Doctor of Traditional Chinese Medicine

Miri Albahari, University of Western Australia

Plenary 13

2:30 to 5:10 pm

Consciousness and Physics 3 - Vibrations and Frequencies

Jiapei Dai, South-Central Universities for Nationalities

Erik Viirre, UC San Diego

Anirban Bandyopadhyay, NIMS/MIT

Elaine Chew, Queen Mary University of London

Closing Ceremony

5:10 to 5:20pm

8:00 to 9:00 pm

Finals - Memory and Creativity Competitions

9:00 to ?, End-of Consciousness Party

Art Exhibit: Nathalie Delpech & Laurent Lettree

Musical Entertainment: Cuijunzhi, Wu Na, Elaine Chew, Dorian Electra and the Electrodes, QUALIATIK, FEELION

LINKS

ABSTRACT SUBMISSIONS

Deadline: February 1, 2017. Authors will be notified by February 18th

General TSC Conference Registration & Abstract Submission Link

https://eagle.sbs.arizona.edu/sc/

REGISTRATION FEES

General Conference Registration: $500

Student Registration: $250 (ID required)

5 Deluxe Shanghai Buffet Lunches at The Shanghai New International Expo Center: $329

Included in the Registration fee:

The opening reception (light dinner), evening events, snacks, coffee/tea breaks and pre-plenary workshops

Separate Fees:

Lunches, evening banquet and side trips are separate

REGISTRATION PAYMENT LINK

open after February 20th

VISAS:

Visas are needed. Please check with your local China Consulate or a

Visa Expedite Company - e.g. http://cibtvisas.com/

NEARBY AIRPORT:

Shanghai Pu Dong

VENUE: The Shanghai New International Expo Center www.sniec.net

HOTEL:

INTERCONTINENTAL

Pudong, Shanghai

No.777 Zhangyang Road, , Pudong, Shanghai - Shanghai ,200120, China (People's Republic) : +86-21-58356666

https://www.ihg.com/intercontinental/hotels/gb/en/shanghai/shgha/hoteldetail

Rate: $150/night

Transportation from Airport to the Expo Center or Hotel Intercontinental – information tba

Transportation from Intercontinental Hotel to the Conference Venue:

15-20 minute walk

2-3 minutes by shuttle bus - information tba

EXHIBITOR/SPONSOR

Opportunities are available.

Options from $1800 - $5000 for booths

Premium Sponsor opportunities available.

Contact:

Shanghai

Crystal Globe Cultural Center

culture@crystalglobe.org

Phone 021-62488071

http://www.crystalglobe.org/en/index.html

U.S.

Abi Behar Montefiore

Assistant Director, Center for Consciousness Studies

center@email.arizona.edu

(520) 247-5785

www.consciousness.arizona.edu

