The Science of Consciousness, June 5-10, 2017
Shanghai Conference
Conference Announcement and Program Update
Final Deadline for Abstract Submission: February 1, 2017
THE SCIENCE OF CONSCIOUSNESS
June 5-10, 2017
Shanghai New International Expo Centre
Shanghai CHINA
Co-hosted and organized by:
Crystal Globe, Shanghai China
Center for Consciousness Studies, University of Arizona, Tucson AZ
Newswise — Consciousness defines our existence, but its scientific nature remains unknown. How does the brain produce consciousness, and how does consciousness causally affect brain processes? Is consciousness equivalent to computation? What are the best empirical theories, and do we have free will? How and when did consciousness evolve, or has it been present in the universe all along? What are the origins of moral and aesthetic values, and how can mental and cognitive function be optimized? Can consciousness persist after bodily death, e.g. through 'uploading' to machines, or via mental processes tied to the structure of reality? These and other relevant questions are approached through many disciplines including brain science, philosophy, physics, cosmology, the arts and contemplative practices.
'The Science of Consciousness' ('TSC') is the world's largest and longest-running interdisciplinary conference on all aspects of the nature of conscious awareness, feelings and existence. TSC began in 1994 at the University of Arizona in Tucson, Arizona, and returns to Tucson in even-numbered years, alternating with TSC conferences around the globe (Italy, Denmark, Japan, Hungary, Hong Kong, Sweden, Czech Republic, India and, most recently, Helsinki, Finland in 2015). Now, co-hosted by Crystal Globe Cultural Centre, Shanghai, China, and the Center for Consciousness Studies at the University of Arizona, the 24th annual TSC will be held from June 5-10, 2017 at The Shanghai New International Expo Center (www.sniec.net), Pudong, Shanghai, China.
The conference will consist of Plenary talk sessions, Concurrent talk sessions, Posters, Technology, Art and Health Exhibits, Social Events, Entertainment, Pre-Plenary Workshops and Satellite Excursions. Abstract submissions are invited through February 1, 2017 for consideration for Plenary and Concurrent Talks, Posters, Exhibits and Workshops. For information, registration and abstract submission see www.consciousness.arizona.edu
TSC 2017 PROGRAM OUTLINE
'Pre-Plenary' Workshops are Monday June 5 and Tuesday morning June 6.
The TSC Opening Ceremony and Plenary Program begin Tuesday afternoon, June 6 at 2:00 PM
Workshops are included in Conference Registration.
Monday June 5, Pre-Plenary Workshops
Session 1
9 am to 1 pm
1. DEI East-West Forum 1
2. Quantum Brain Biology
3. Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Consciousness
4. Consciousness and the Arts
Session 2
2 pm to 6 pm
1. DEI East-West Forum 2
2. Brain Stimulation/Consciousness Technology
3. Consciousness and Chinese Medicine
4. Creativity and Non-Computability in Man and Machines
Monday Evening Special Program
8 pm to 10 pm
1. Memory and Creativity Demos and Competition
2. Consciousness Musical Review
10 pm to midnight
1. 'Club Consciousness'
Tuesday, June 6 Pre-Plenary Workshops
Session 3
9 am to 1 pm
1. Language and Consciousness
2. Deepak Chopra - 'The enlightened brain'
3. Current Topics in Philosophy of Mind
4. David Bohm Centennial
5. Consciousness in Business Models
PLENARY PROGRAM
Tuesday June 6, 2017
2:00 to 2:20 pm - Opening Ceremony
Plenary Session 1
2:20-5:00 pm
AI / Can Machines Be Conscious?
John Searle, University of California, Berkeley
Ben Goetzel, OpenCog, Hong Kong
James Tagg, Truphone
TBA
5:00 - 9:00 pm - Opening Reception and Party - Light Dinner
5:00-10 pm Technology, Art, Health Exhibits, Demos, Posters Memory and Creativity Competition
10:00 to midnight - 'Club Consciousness'
Wednesday June 7, 2017
Plenary Session 2
8:30 to 10:40 am
Consciousness and Asian Philosophy
Xu Yingjin, Fudan University
Huang Xiang, Fudan University
Allan Houng, IPMC, National Yang Ming, Taipei City
Plenary Session 3
11:10 am to 12:30 pm
Physics and Consciousness (1): Memristors in the Brain?
Leon Chua, University of California, Berkeley
Jack Tuszynski, University of Alberta
Plenary Session 4
2:00 to 4:40 pm
Non-Invasive Brain Stimulation Technologies
Marom Bikson, City College of the City Univ. of New York
John J.B. Allen, University of Arizona
Michael Rohan, McLean Hospital, Harvard Medical School
TBA
5:00 pm to 10 pm
Technology, Art, Health Exhibits, Demos and Posters
Memory and Creativity Competition
6:00 to 9:00 pm
Concurrent talk sessions
10:00 pm to Midnight
'Club Consciousness'
Thursday June 8, 2017
Plenary Session 5
8:30 to 10:40 am
Language and Consciousness (1)
Noam Chomsky, MIT (remote by video)
Ted Gibson, MIT
Thomas Bever, University of Arizona
Plenary Session 6
11:10 am to 12:30 pm
Consciousness and Physics (2) - Spin and Memory
Matthew Fisher, UC Santa Barbara
Travis Craddock, Nova Southeastern University
Plenary Session 7
2:00 to 4:40 pm
Idealism and Panpsychism
David Chalmers, New York University
Deepak Chopra, Chopra Center, UC San Diego
Galen Strawson, University of Texas at Austin
Daniel Stoljar, Australian National University
7:00 to 10:00 Conference Dinner Banquet (optional)
10:00 to Midnight, Club Consciousness
Friday June 9, 2017
Plenary Session 8
8:30 - 10:40 am
Consciousness and Neuroscience
Bai Lu, Tsinghua University
George Northoff, University of Ottawa
Hengwei Li, Zhejiang University
Plenary Session 9
11:10 am to 12:30 pm
Language and Consciousness (2)
Evelina Fedorenko, Harvard Medical School
Nai Ding, Zhejiang University
Plenary Session 10
2:00 to 4:40 pm
Theories of Consciousness
Tang Xiaowei, Zhejiang University
Jerome Busemeyer, Indiana University
Robert Lawrence Kuhn, Creator/Host, 'Closer to Truth'
Stuart Hameroff, University of Arizona
5:00 to 10 pm
Technology, Art, Health Exhibits, Demos and Posters
Memory and Creativity Competition
6:00 to 9:00 pm
Concurrent talk sessions
10:00 pm to midnight
Consciousness Poetry Slam, Talent Show and Zombie Blues
Saturday June 10, 2017
Plenary 11
9:00 to 11:10 am
Consciousness and Evolution
Nicholas Humphrey, London School of Economics
Hedda Hassel Morch, Post Doc, New York University
Bruce Damer, DigitalSpace
Plenary 12
11:40 am to 1:00 pm
East West Dialogue
Meijuan Lu, Doctor of Traditional Chinese Medicine
Miri Albahari, University of Western Australia
Plenary 13
2:30 to 5:10 pm
Consciousness and Physics 3 - Vibrations and Frequencies
Jiapei Dai, South-Central Universities for Nationalities
Erik Viirre, UC San Diego
Anirban Bandyopadhyay, NIMS/MIT
Elaine Chew, Queen Mary University of London
Closing Ceremony
5:10 to 5:20pm
8:00 to 9:00 pm
Finals - Memory and Creativity Competitions
9:00 to ?, End-of Consciousness Party
Art Exhibit: Nathalie Delpech & Laurent Lettree
Musical Entertainment: Cuijunzhi, Wu Na, Elaine Chew, Dorian Electra and the Electrodes, QUALIATIK, FEELION
LINKS
ABSTRACT SUBMISSIONS
Deadline: February 1, 2017. Authors will be notified by February 18th
General TSC Conference Registration & Abstract Submission Link
https://eagle.sbs.arizona.edu/sc/
REGISTRATION FEES
General Conference Registration: $500
Student Registration: $250 (ID required)
5 Deluxe Shanghai Buffet Lunches at The Shanghai New International Expo Center: $329
Included in the Registration fee:
The opening reception (light dinner), evening events, snacks, coffee/tea breaks and pre-plenary workshops
Separate Fees:
Lunches, evening banquet and side trips are separate
REGISTRATION PAYMENT LINK
open after February 20th
VISAS:
Visas are needed. Please check with your local China Consulate or a
Visa Expedite Company - e.g. http://cibtvisas.com/
NEARBY AIRPORT:
Shanghai Pu Dong
VENUE: The Shanghai New International Expo Center www.sniec.net
HOTEL:
INTERCONTINENTAL
Pudong, Shanghai
No.777 Zhangyang Road, , Pudong, Shanghai - Shanghai ,200120, China (People's Republic) : +86-21-58356666
https://www.ihg.com/intercontinental/hotels/gb/en/shanghai/shgha/hoteldetail
Rate: $150/night
Transportation from Airport to the Expo Center or Hotel Intercontinental – information tba
Transportation from Intercontinental Hotel to the Conference Venue:
15-20 minute walk
2-3 minutes by shuttle bus - information tba
EXHIBITOR/SPONSOR
Opportunities are available.
Options from $1800 - $5000 for booths
Premium Sponsor opportunities available.
Contact:
Shanghai
Crystal Globe Cultural Center
culture@crystalglobe.org
Phone 021-62488071
http://www.crystalglobe.org/en/index.html
U.S.
Abi Behar Montefiore
Assistant Director, Center for Consciousness Studies
center@email.arizona.edu
(520) 247-5785
www.consciousness.arizona.edu