How Did a Dying Mom Survive Without Lungs for Days, Until a Lung Transplant Saved Her Life?

Released: 24-Jan-2017 9:00 AM EST

Source Newsroom: University Health Network (UHN)

Respiratory Diseases and Disorders, Surgery, Transplantation, Local - Canada
KEYWORDS
  • Transplant, Lungs, respirology, Perfusion, Dr. Shaf Keshavjee,
  • University Health Network, Toronto General Hospital, Availability, Advisory
  + Show More

    • TORONTO – Find out about the first such procedure in the world, made possible by advanced life support technology, a dedicated and bold surgical, respirology, intensive care and perfusion team, as well as an extraordinary young mom and her family.

    A media availablity will take place on Wednesday, January 25, 2017 at the Paul B. Helliwell Centre for Medical Education at Toronto General Hospital, 200 Elizabeth Street, Eaton entrance, Ground Floor (or street level), (across from Druxy’s).

    Photos and B-Roll will be provided to the media.

    Who: Dr. Shaf Keshavjee, Surgeon-in-Chief, Sprott Department of Surgery, University Health Network

    Ms. Melissa B., mother of two-year-old whose life was saved by an innovative procedure and a subsequent lung transplant days later

    Mr. John Gosselin, uncle of Melissa

    Ms. Connie Kwan, Nurse, Medical Surgical Intensive Care Unit,

    Ms. Amanda Spriel, Perfusionist, Toronto General Hospital

    When: Wednesday, January 25, 2017- 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

    Please arrive at 9:50 a.m. for media registration and setup

    Where: Paul B. Helliwell Centre for Medical Education, Toronto General Hospital
    200 Elizabeth Street, Eaton entrance, Ground (street) level (across from Druxy’s)
    Classroom A (GEN025) – after entering Centre for Medical Education, take first left hallway, go to the end of the hallway to classroom A
    Toronto, ON

