Newswise — Washington, DC—Members of the media can now register to cover the latest advances in hormone health and science at ENDO 2017, the Endocrine Society’s 99th Annual Meeting & Expo. The meeting will be held April 1-4, in Orlando, FL.

ENDO 2017 offers journalists the opportunity to discuss groundbreaking research with world-renowned experts in diverse fields, including obesity, diabetes, reproductive health, endocrine-disrupting chemicals, menopause, bone health and thyroid cancer. The meeting is considered the gold standard of leading global conferences in endocrinology research and clinical care. The event is expected to draw 8,000 people from all over the world to the Orange County Convention Center.

The Society will host several press conferences onsite and distribute press releases on scientific findings being released at the premier event on hormone research, health science and endocrinology.

For public information officers, ENDO provides a worldwide stage to share research with reporters through press releases and participation by your scientists in news conferences.

News Media Registration Information

Registering as media does not guarantee approval of a press pass. The Endocrine Society will review the credentials of all reporters seeking to attend ENDO to ensure eligibility requirements are met. Media approved for attendance will receive official notification via email from Endocrine Society staff.

To register as media for ENDO 2017, please complete the form at https://www.xpressreg.net/media/start.php?sc=ENDO0417. Registered news media receive a complimentary badge that provides access to all meeting sessions, as well as the onsite newsroom and news conferences. No one will be admitted without a valid ENDO badge.

Reporter Eligibility

• Working press employed by bona fide news media must present a press card, business card, or letter of introduction from an editor of a recognized publication.

• Freelance writers must present a current members card from the American Medical Writers Association or the National Association of Science Writers; evidence of bylined work pertaining to science, health, medicine or biomedical research intended for the general public and published within the past two years; or a letter of assignment from a recognized publication.

• Public information officers of scientific societies, medical associations, educational institutions and government agencies must present a business card.

• Representatives of for-profit corporations and of the business side of news media must register onsite, pay the appropriate fees, and are not accredited as Press at the meeting.

• Researchers and clinicians who are also reporters and who are presenting at this meeting (oral or poster session) may receive news media credentials if they qualify (see above), but also must register for the meeting and pay the appropriate fee as a presenter.

Additional information on eligibility requirements, as well as the ENDO 2017 embargo policy, is available at https://www.endocrine.org/news-room/endo-annual-meeting.

Endocrinologists are at the core of solving the most pressing health problems of our time, from diabetes and obesity to infertility, bone health, and hormone-related cancers. The Endocrine Society is the world’s oldest and largest organization of scientists devoted to hormone research and physicians who care for people with hormone-related conditions.

The Society has more than 18,000 members, including scientists, physicians, educators, nurses and students in 122 countries. To learn more about the Society and the field of endocrinology, visit our site at www.endocrine.org. Follow us on Twitter at @TheEndoSociety and @EndoMedia.



