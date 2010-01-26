Newswise — LOS ANGELES (Jan. 24, 2017) — Eight health-tech startups will embark Thursday on an intensive three-month boot camp at Cedars-Sinai to rapidly develop innovations and products that can transform the delivery of healthcare.

The companies make up the second class of the Cedars-Sinai Accelerator powered by Techstars. They will receive mentoring from Cedars-Sinai physicians and executives, as well as $120,000 in seed money to cultivate health-related ideas and inventions in artificial intelligence, mobile health, healthcare financing, wearable devices and more.

The startups, chosen from a field of 650 applicants, also will have access to Techstars’ network of entrepreneurs and corporate partners. Graduates of the first Cedars-Sinai class of startups have raised more than $11 million in investments since graduating from the program last spring.

At Thursday’s launch, the startups in the second class will offer short presentations of their innovations in the loft-like Cedars-Sinai Innovation Space across the street from the medical center. (Please see a thumbnail description of each startup below.)

“We’re excited to pair these bright, motivated entrepreneurs with healthcare experts from Cedars-Sinai who together can rapidly accelerate the pace of innovation and transform healthcare in meaningful ways for our patients,” said Darren Dworkin, senior vice president and chief information officer at Cedars-Sinai.

What: The Cedars-Sinai Accelerator powered by Techstars will launch its second class of healthcare startups. Leaders of eight companies will deliver presentations about the innovations they will develop through the accelerator program.

Where:

8601 Beverly Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90048.

When:

Thursday, Jan. 26, 10-11:30 a.m.

The second accelerator class includes the following companies:

• Cerebro Solutions — An online platform that helps healthcare organizations manage clinicians and labor costs while forecasting labor demands

• FIGS — An e-commerce platform selling updated medical apparel featuring soft, tailored, fluid-resistant fabrics

• Frame Health — Software that uses advanced personality analysis to identify high-cost, nonadherent patients and prescribe tailored treatment plans that improve adherence and outcomes while saving money

• Healthcare TTU — A platform that provides health systems with predictive analytics for cash flows and valuation of accounts receivable to help hospitals increase their financing opportunities

• HealthTensor — A company that improves patient outcomes and reduces costs by developing the backbone for artificial intelligence in healthcare

• Noteworth — A solution that bridges the data gap in healthcare by seamlessly uniting smart medical devices, data and support into a single, interoperable platform that positions physicians to deliver more informed, efficient and proactive care.

• ReferralMD — A cloud-based service that expedites physician referrals and e-consults with other doctors

