Newswise — The Johns Hopkins School of Nursing (JHSON) has been ranked the nation’s Best Master’s Program in Nursing by College Choice. The school was ranked No. 1 out of the top 50 nursing institutions for its reputation in the field and return on investment. The distinction follows the school’s No.1 ranking by U.S. News & World Report and its No. 2 global ranking by QS World University.

“Our mission to improve worldwide health starts with excellence in nursing education,” says Dean Patricia Davidson, PhD, MEd, RN, FAAN. “It is important and significant when rankings reinforce the work that we do, especially in terms of student benefit. As a school, we are committed to providing the best opportunities that serve both our students and the local and global communities around us.”

College Choice examined academic reputation, financial aid offerings, cost of the school, and graduate success rates to compute the overall ranking. Weighing data from U.S. News & World Report, the National Center for Education Statistics, and PayScale.com, the rankings highlighted the programs that best balanced the cost of tuition with helping students meet their ultimate career goals.

At JHSON, the MSN: Entry into Nursing Practice program gives students with a bachelor’s degree in a non-nursing discipline an accelerated path to health care leadership. The MSN: Advanced Specialties program offers tracks in health systems management and public health nursing for students who already have a bachelor’s degree in nursing. Students can also earn an MSN/Master’s in Public Health through a dual-degree program with the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

The JHSON was also recently ranked as the No. 5 school for online MSN programs by CollegeValues Online. This recognition considered awards and recognitions, return on investment, customization options, teaching methods, scholarship and internship opportunities, and more.

