Add all the hours of training and coaching that brought the top football players in the nation together on SuperBowl Sunday, and it probably won't add up to as many hours as they spent doing something quite different--sleeping.

Jason Carter, professor and chair of the Department of Kinesiology and Integrative Physiology at Michigan Technological University, says the average adult sleeps 7 to 8 hours a night, and professional athletes range closer to 8 to 10 hours, some as much as 12 hours of sleep a night.

Carter studies sleep and collegiate football. He and his research team are using the latest technologies to screen athletes for sleep apnea and sleep deprivation and examine how underlying sleep patterns influence performance and recovery from concussion.

Carter is available to talk about the impact of sleep on athletic performance, focusing on the role of sleep apnea and sleep deprivation on football players.

He can also discuss a disturbing trend among future NFL players--a generation in which 90 percent of current adolescents are "sleep-deprives" per National Sleep Foundation guidelines.

To contact Jason Carter, email jcarter@mtu.edu or call 906-487-2994; cell 906-281-4584.