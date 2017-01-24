Newswise — CHICAGO – The Institute of Food Technologists Student Association’s (IFTSA) project, Go with Purpose Global Challenge: Elevating Student Engagement through Global Collaborations, was named one of four winners of the American Society for Association Executives (ASAE) Innovation Grant Program.

The Go with Purpose Global Challenge will be implemented at IFT17. IFTSA will use the $10,000 in grant money it received to sponsor a group of students from multiple global, food science-focused organizations to attend the event. At the event, the students will collaborate to propose innovative solutions to emerging food problems. IFTSA will be recognized during ASAE’s Great Ideas Conference in March.

“We are so thrilled and thankful for this opportunity because it is unlike anything we have done before,” said IFTSA President Matt Teegarden. “Our hope is that we can help students appreciate the global nature of the food system and begin building their network of peers around the world.”

Additionally, the IFTSA-run blog, Science Meets Food was named the fifth best food science blog on the Internet by Feedspot. The blogs were ranked based on Google reputation and search ranking, influence and popularity on social media, quality and consistency of posts, and Feedspot’s editorial team and expert review.

