 
Return to Article List

Drone Policy Under Trump to Follow Obama Trajectory

Article ID: 668186

Released: 24-Jan-2017 1:05 PM EST

Source Newsroom: Cornell University

Add to Favorites
more news from this source
  • Share
Expert Pitch
MEDIA CONTACT

Available for logged-in reporters only

CHANNELS
Government/Law, U.S. Politics, Local - New York
KEYWORDS
  • Drones, Mike Pompeo, CIA, Strikes, Military,
  • International Security, Foreign Affairs, Politics, Yemen, Drone policy
  • + Show More

    • CORNELL UNIVERSITY MEDIA RELATIONS OFFICE
    Jan. 24, 2017

    Drone policy under Trump to follow Obama trajectory

    Sarah Kreps, government professor at Cornell University and an expert in international security and use of drones, says that under Trump’s leadership, CIA chief Mike Pompeo is likely to continue drone policy established by the Obama administration.

    Bio: http://government.cornell.edu/sarah-kreps

    Kreps says:

    “Trump has given us no reason to think that his policies on drones would depart noticeably from those of Obama. Of course Obama's record would be hard to beat, having increased tenfold the number of drone strikes conducted under Bush.

    “As if to signal continuity with its predecessor, the Trump administration carried out a drone strike over the weekend, using a Predator drone to target several suspected militants in Yemen.

    “The hope is that the various agencies involved have institutionalized the more rigorous set of targeting procedures that evolved – unfortunately sometimes through trial-and-error – in the last decade.”



    For interviews contact:
    Rebecca Valli
    office: 607-255-7701
    cell: 607-793-1025
    rv234@cornell.edu

    Cornell University has television, ISDN and dedicated Skype/Google+ Hangout studios available for media interviews.

    - 30 -


    Comment/Share

    Share




    Chat now!