Barbara Ann Burtness, MD, Professor of Medicine (Medical Oncology); Disease Aligned Research Team Leader, Head and Neck Cancers Program ; Co-Director, Developmental Therapeutics Research Program

Available at barbara.burtness@yale.edu

Barbara Burtness, MD is Professor of Medicine (Medical Oncology) at the Yale University School of Medicine and Yale Cancer Center. She serves as Co-Leader of the Developmental Therapeutics Program and the Disease Aligned Research Team Leader for Head and Neck Cancer. Dr. Burtness is internationally recognized for her research in head and neck cancer. She chairs the Eastern Cooperative Oncology Group Head and Neck Cancer Committee, and leads national and international trials of targeted therapy in head and neck cancer. She comes to Yale from Fox Chase Cancer Center, where she co-led the Developmental Therapeutics Program, was Chief of Head and Neck Oncology and served as Associate Director for Clinical Research.