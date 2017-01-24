Newswise — WASHINGTON, DC (January 24, 2017)—Milken Institute School of Public Health (Milken Institute SPH) at the George Washington University will hold a special event to showcase a new book on how regular exposure to nature can improve human health. The January 30 event will feature a keynote talk by Milken Institute SPH lecturer and award winning author Florence Williams, who spent a year investigating the science underpinning the theory that a regular hike in the woods can help improve mood, physical health and creativity.

William’s book, The Nature Fix: Why Nature Makes us Happier, Healthier, and More Creative, traces the idea that exposure to nature can make us happier back in history to Aristotle’s time. But she also examines the more recent scientific findings suggesting that time spent in the trees can trigger positive changes in the human brain.

Join us on January 30 for a talk by Williams followed by a lively discussion of the thesis that exposure to nature can help keep people healthier. The event is part of the Milken Institute SPH Department of Environmental and Occupational Health’s 2017 Research Seminar Series.

EVENT: Nature and the Power of Awe

WHEN: January 30, 2017; 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

WHERE: Milken Institute School of Public Health

First Floor Auditorium

950 New Hampshire Avenue, NW

Washington, D.C. 20052

The event is free but media should register and contact Kathy Fackelmann at 202-994-8354 or kfackelmann@gwu.edu to attend.

