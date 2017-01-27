Newswise — WEST ORANGE, N.J. - RWJBarnabas Health (RWJBH) and Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) today signed a Letter of Intent, proposing a strategic alliance and outlining plans to establish a pediatric health care delivery system, designed to improve access, delivery, quality and efficiency of pediatric health in central and northern New Jersey.

The affiliation will create the most comprehensive pediatric health network in the region and enable greater opportunity to improve the health and promote wellness of children in our communities. It is intended to be comprised of care for all pediatric inpatients, outpatients and ambulatory patients, as well as other services that are to be determined. The proposed affiliation supports the health care, education and research missions of both organizations.

“RWJBarnabas Health is tremendously excited about the potential alliance with Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia,” said Barry H. Ostrowsky, President and Chief Executive Officer, RWJBarnabas Health. “Combining our three highly recognized children’s hospitals, pediatric rehabilitation hospital and outpatient pediatric services with the outstanding reputation for excellence of the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia will bring the very finest pediatric care to families in the entire region.”



“Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and RWJBarnabas Health are two prestigious healthcare providers whose philosophy of care focuses on the delivery of world-class clinical services as close to the patient’s home as possible,” said Madeline Bell, President and CEO of CHOP. “This approach to pediatric care would benefit thousands of families in the area and we are delighted to explore this new alliance.”

The proposed affiliation, among other initiatives, will enhance national recruitment efforts for pediatric subspecialists and further align the clinical and research initiatives of private physicians in the community and faculty physicians from Rutgers University.

The formal partnership agreement is expected to be executed in Definitive Documents in the near future.

About Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia

Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia was founded in 1855 as the nation’s first pediatric hospital. Through its long-standing commitment to providing exceptional patient care, training new generations of pediatric healthcare professionals, and pioneering major research initiatives, Children’s Hospital has fostered many discoveries that have benefited children worldwide. Its pediatric research program is among the largest in the country. In addition, its unique family-centered care and public service programs have brought the 535-bed hospital recognition as a leading advocate for children and adolescents. For more information, visit http://www.chop.edu

About RWJBarnabas Health

RWJBarnabas Health is the most comprehensive health care delivery system in New Jersey, treating over 3 million patients a year. The system includes eleven acute care hospitals – Clara Maass Medical Center in Belleville, Community Medical Center in Toms River, Jersey City Medical Center in Jersey City, Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch, Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus in Lakewood, Newark Beth Israel Medical Center in Newark, RWJUH in New Brunswick and Somerville, RWJUH- Hamilton, RWJUH- Rahway and Saint Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston; three acute care children’s hospitals and a leading pediatric rehabilitation hospital (Children’s Specialized Hospital), a freestanding 100-bed behavioral health center, ambulatory care centers, geriatric centers, the state’s largest behavioral health network, comprehensive home care and hospice programs, fitness and wellness centers, retail pharmacy services, a medical group, multi-site imaging centers and four accountable care organizations.

RWJBarnabas Health is New Jersey’s second largest private employer – with more than 32,000 employees, 9,000 physicians and 1,000 residents and interns – and routinely captures national awards for its outstanding quality and safety.