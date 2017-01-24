Andrew Barnard studies noise at football games. The assistant professor of mechanical engineering at Michigan Technological University is an acoustics researcher who has published and presented numerous papers on noise during football games. His research took place while he was on the faculty of the Acoustics Department at Penn State University.

Barnard can talk about:

* Effect of crowd noise on communication distance and speech intelligibility of players with respect to penalties

* Average crowd noise during a football games

* Measurement techniques for crowd noise

* Predicting crowd noise

He points out, however, that noise is not usually a big factor at the Superbowl, because it is played in a neutral venue and many of the seats are purchased by corporate customers, who, he said, "tend not to be very rowdy."

You can contact Andrew Barnard at drb@mtu.edu or call him at 906-487-2412.