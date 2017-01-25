Newswise — What: Leaders of the simulation in healthcare community will gather in Orlando for the International Meeting on Simulation in Health (IMSH), the largest meeting of its kind. Organized by the Society for Simulation in Healthcare, IMSH will showcase the newest technologies and techniques for all types of medical simulations:

- The newest and best ways to train first responders and emergency department personnel for active shooter situations

- High tech manikins that simulate childbirth, battlefield injuries and other surgeries and medical conditions

- New techniques in makeup for live actors presenting wounds and other types of injuries will be demonstrated

- A mobile simulation lab in an RV that simulates childbirth and other issues related to OBGYN for hospitals throughout rural areas of South Carolina

- Dr. Jennifer Arnold, of TLC’s The Little Couple, will lead and participate in several sessions and will be available as a spokesperson during the conference. Dr. Arnold is the Medical Director of Simulation at Texas Children’s Hospital

- Tours of cutting edge, high-tech simulation centers in Florida, which is emerging as one of the nation’s hubs for simulation in healthcare

- “Stories From the Heart,” a series of live presentations that showcase the impact that simulation has had on real lives

When: January 27-February 1, 2017

Where: Hyatt Regency Orlando Hotel

On-Site Media Contacts:

David Harrison (410-804-1728/david@harrisoncommunications.net)

Denise Gavilan (703-447-9370/denise@gavilanandassociates.com)

About The International Meeting for Simulation in Healthcare

The International Meeting on Simulation in Healthcare (IMSH) is the world's largest conference dedicated to healthcare simulation learning, research and scholarship, offering 250 sessions in various formats, from large plenary sessions to small, interactive immersive courses. It is also considered to be the educational and networking event for the simulation world; in fact, 92% of last year’s attendees rated networking opportunities the most valuable or strongest value of attending.

About the Society for Simulation in Healthcare

The Society for Simulation in Healthcare (SSH) seeks to improve performance and reduce errors in patient care through the use of simulation. Established in 2004 by professionals using simulation for education, testing, and research in health care, SSH membership includes nearly3,200 physicians, nurses, allied health and paramedical personnel, researchers, educators and developers from around the globe. SSH fosters the improvement and application of simulation–based modalities such as human patient simulators, virtual reality, standardized patients and task trainers.

