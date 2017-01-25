Newswise — Blacksburg, VA - The Virginia Tech Hyperloop team will head to Hawthorne, CA to go head-to-head against 28 of the best teams from around the world. During the second phase of the competition, student teams will test their human-scale transportation pods on the mile-long Hyperloop test track and facility located at SpaceX headquarters.

In January 2016, the undergraduate team of 30 Virginia Tech students from multiple engineering disciplines and Pamplin College of Business took 4th place in the global competition. Over the past year the team raised funds, designed and built the Vhyper pod which was unveiled Sept. 12. Since the unveiling, the team has re-engineered and designed a second pod, the V-17, which they will take to the Jan. 27-28 competition.

“We gained a lot of experience from the process of building Vhyper” said Shayan Malik senior mechanical engineering student and team lead. “We knew we could and needed to make a better, more competitive pod, the V-17. Together, we’ve tailored the new one to win.”

For more information, visit: http://vtnews.vt.edu/articles/2017/01/me-hyperlooptocalifornia.html

