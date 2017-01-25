Want to know more? Roswell Park offers expert perspective on cervical cancer death toll

New evidence on deaths from HPV cancers represents a call to action. A study published in the journal Cancer and reported by the New York Times shows that the death rate from cervical cancer is higher than previously thought, with disproportionate impact on minority communities. Dr. Kunle Odunsi of Roswell Park Cancer Institute, an internationally known expert on women’s cancers, offers his perspective on this new evidence.

Kunle Odunsi, MD, PhD, Deputy Director and Chair of Gynecologic Oncology at Roswell Park, says, “The gap in incidence and death rates from cervical cancer based on racial disparities is a wake-up call, a call to action. With the availability of HPV vaccination and early detection through Pap smears, cancer of the cervix is largely a preventable disease. Specific efforts are urgently needed to address these disparities.”

