Jesse Blocher is a finance professor at Vanderbilt University specializing in institutional investor trading behavior. Regarding the Dow topping 20,000 today, he says investors are pricing in expectations about less business regulation through a weakening or repeal of Dodd-Frank. However, he sees potential risks ahead with a possible trade war with China, which could cause major losses. Blocher says he doesn’t think these fears have been priced into the market.

