@Vanderbiltu Expert: Investors Pricing in Expectations About Reduced Regulations, Missing Risks of Trade War with China

Released: 25-Jan-2017 12:05 PM EST

    • Jesse Blocher, assistant professor of finance, Vanderbilt University

    Jesse Blocher is a finance professor at Vanderbilt University specializing in institutional investor trading behavior. Regarding the Dow topping 20,000 today, he says investors are pricing in expectations about less business regulation through a weakening or repeal of Dodd-Frank. However, he sees potential risks ahead with a possible trade war with China, which could cause major losses. Blocher says he doesn’t think these fears have been priced into the market.

    Bio: http://www.owen.vanderbilt.edu/faculty-and-research/faculty-directory/faculty-profile.cfm?id=256

