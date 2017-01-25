Yuval Bar-Or is an assistant professor in the practice track at the Johns Hopkins Carey Business School in Baltimore. He earned a master’s degree and a doctorate, both in finance, at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business. Bar-Or has lectured extensively on the subjects of decision making, risk management, and financial literacy, and he has held senior roles at KMV and Algorithmics. He has authored several books on financial matters, including the recently revised edition of Pillars of Wealth: Personal Finance Essentials for Medical Professionals.

