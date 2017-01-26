Newswise — (FORT WASHINGTON, PA – January 26, 2017) The National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®) has instituted its second Policy and Advocacy Fellowship to support access to and delivery of high-quality cancer care throughout the United States. NCCN established its first Policy and Advocacy Fellowship in May 2016.

The NCCN Policy and Advocacy Fellowship provides exposure to oncology policy topics and related skills in the early stages of their care. Among various responsibilities, the Policy/Advocacy Fellow will track legislative activities that could affect access to quality cancer care, contribute to the advancement of NCCN’s policy initiatives, and contribute to the monitoring of use of NCCN Content by public and private payers and health information technology innovators to support access to high-quality cancer care.



“NCCN is proud to establish a second Policy/Advocacy Fellowship to work on behalf of patients with public and private payers and employers, as well as other initiatives in this time of rapid health care policy change and development,” said Robert W. Carlson, MD, Chief Executive Officer, NCCN.

NCCN Policy fellows learn techniques in policy research, development, advocacy, communication, and implementation of oncology policy programs that further NCCN’s mission to improve the quality, effectiveness, and efficiency of cancer care so that patients can live better lives.

The NCCN Policy/Advocacy Fellowship is supported by Celgene, Gilead Sciences, Taiho Oncology, an educational donation provided by Amgen, and an independent educational grant from Merck & Co., Inc.

