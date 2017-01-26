With President Donald Trump’s nomination for a new Supreme Court justice approaching, Baylor University political science researcher Dave Bridge, Ph.D., is available to discuss the impact of that choice. His current research focuses on how Supreme Court decisions have unintended consequences for political party building.

“In short, if the Court makes a string of counter-majoritarian decisions, the minority coalition can reach out to dissatisfied members of the opposition in an attempt to peel them away from their party,” Bridge said.

Bridge is an associate professor of political science in Baylor’s College of Arts & Sciences. He specializes in judicial politics — especially the relationship between the Supreme Court and Congress and the president.

