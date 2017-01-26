Consumer Cleaning Product Ingredient Safety Website Completed

Newswise — Washington, D.C. – January 26, 2017 – Safety data on hundreds of chemicals in the U.S. consumer cleaning product supply chain have been collected and are now available through the website for the American Cleaning Institute’s (ACI) Cleaning Product Ingredient Safety Initiative (CPISI),

ACI announced that more than five years of work on the Initiative has been finalized, providing reams of publicly available data on ingredients in cleaning products.

“The data available on ACI’s Cleaning Product Ingredient Safety Initiative provides the scientific backbone to cleaning product ingredient safety,” said Dr. Paul DeLeo, ACI Associate Vice President, Environmental Safety. “The website represents a significant transparency initiative for the cleaning products industry.

“CPISI provides a striking counterweight to the urban myths that there are no data available on common cleaning product ingredients.”



ACI conducted an exposure assessment for each of the nearly 600 ingredients on the Ingredient Inventory that are used in consumer cleaning products.

In addition to developing a quantitative estimate of consumer exposure, ACI published on its website (www.cleaninginstitute.org/CPISI) a description of each ingredient, including:

• the types of products in which it is used

• the form of those products

• the ingredient’s function within each of those products

• the typical concentration range among the products

• the most relevant routes of exposure associated with the use of those products.

In 2016, ACI completed the Initiative by leveraging the information it collected to demonstrate that there is a wide margin of safety between ingredients’ hazards and exposures for uses in consumer cleaning products.

“While the current website provides a snapshot in time of most cleaning product ingredients, we look forward to refining and fine tuning the available data in the years to come,” said DeLeo.

The data available on the ACI website will be most useful to regulators, researchers, and cleaning product industry formulators and suppliers looking for detailed information on ingredients used in consumer cleaning products.

