Newswise — Washington, D.C. (January 26, 2017) – Today, the Federation of State Medical Boards (FSMB) announced a new initiative designed to inform future physicians about medical licensing and regulation. The series of online education modules, developed by the FSMB Workgroup on Education for Medical Regulation, will address a variety of issue areas such as navigating the licensing process and dealing with physician health and impairment.

“Becoming a new physician remains an exciting and challenging time,” said FSMB President and CEO Humayun Chaudhry, DO, MACP. “The FSMB and our member boards are dedicated to making this transition easier for medical students and residents by providing them with free online modules that will help them navigate this process and ultimately become better physicians.”

The first module of the series has been released and is currently live on the FSMB website. “The Role of State Medical Boards” is focused on providing graduates with sufficient information about the functions of medical regulation so they will be prepared to interact effectively and professionally with state medical boards, fellow physicians and patients. Upon completion of the module, graduates will be able to:

• Describe the legal foundations of state-based medical regulation

• Explain the three functions of state medical boards

• State the mission of state medical boards

• Discuss the concept of physicians’ social contract with the public

Upcoming modules will address the following topics:

• Understanding and navigating the medical licensing process

• Reasons why physicians get in trouble

• What is the medical disciplinary process?

• Physician health and impairment

To access “The Role of State Medical Boards” module and future offerings, please visit the FSMB’s Educational Modules on Medical Regulation website.

About the Federation of State Medical Boards

The Federation of State Medical Boards (FSMB) is a national non-profit organization representing all medical boards within the United States and its territories that license and discipline allopathic and osteopathic physicians and, in some jurisdictions, other health care professionals. The FSMB serves as the voice for state medical boards, supporting them through education, assessment, research and advocacy while providing services and initiatives that promote patient safety, quality health care and regulatory best practices. To learn more about FSMB, visit www.fsmb.org. You can also follow FSMB on Twitter (@theFSMB).



###