Newswise — Reston, Va.; January 27, 2017 — The later-in-life effects of early-life exposure to inorganic arsenic, reducing the toxicity of cancer treatments, advances in organs-on-a-chip and other alternative test methods, how to translate in vitro research to real-world understanding, controversies in pesticide toxicology, and the reproductive and developmental effects of botanical dietary supplements are just a few of the cutting-edge scientific topics being explored at the Society of Toxicology (SOT) 56th Annual Meeting and ToxExpo.

Being held March 12‒16, 2017, in Baltimore, Maryland, the meeting will include:

• 160+ Scientific Sessions, covering diverse topics such as age-dependent neuroimmunotoxicological effects, cardiopulmonary consequences of gestational toxicant exposure, and increasing confidence in safety assessments, among dozens of others;

• 2,500+ abstracts on air pollution, animal testing alternatives, carcinogenesis, epigenetics, food safety, nanotoxicology, neurodegenerative diseases, pharmaceutical safety, and more;

•~335 exhibitors in the ToxExpo, featuring the latest products and services in toxicology and biomedical research.

“The SOT Annual Meeting and ToxExpo is an ideal place for toxicologists and other scientists to expand their scientific knowledge, find new collaborators, and catch up on the latest techniques and initiatives,” says John B. Morris, PhD, SOT president 2016‒2017. “The science presented at our meeting illustrates how toxicology impacts many facets of life: public health, safety testing, public policy and regulations, and environmental and animal well-being.”

Featured Scientific Sessions:

Daily Plenary Session: Data Science

• Peter Sorger, Harvard Medical School, “Systems Approaches to Drug Efficacy and Toxicity in an Era of Big Data”

• Lara Mangravite, Sage Bionetworks, “How Sensor-Based Reporting of Adverse Side Effects Might Replace Patient-Reported Outcomes”

Daily Plenary Session: Precision Medicine

• Jun J. Yang, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, “Pharmacogenomics of Drug Toxicity in Cancer: Making the Case for Precision Medicine”

• Richard Barker, Oxford University, “The Role of Precision Medicine in Closing the Innovation Gap”

Daily Plenary Session: Medical Research Council (MRC) Lecture

• Paul Elliott, Imperial College London, “The Exposome: Challenges and Opportunities”

SOT and Japanese Society of Toxicology Mini-Symposium

• Robert A. Roth, Michigan State University, “Cytotoxic Interaction of Cytokines with Drugs That Cause Idiosyncratic Liver Injury”

• Tsuyoshi Yokoi, Nagoya University Graduate School of Medicine, “Establishment of a Novel Cell-Based Assay for Drug-Induced Liver Injury Potential Considering Immune-and Inflammation-Related Factors”

Award Lectures

• Samuel M. Cohen, University of Nebraska Medical Center, 2017 SOT Merit Award recipient, “Cell Proliferation and Carcinogenesis: Bad Luck and the Environment”

• Linda S. Birnbaum, US National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences (NIEHS) and National Toxicology Program (NTP), 2017 SOT Distinguished Toxicology Scholar Award recipient, “Dioxins and the Ah Receptor: Synergy of Discovery”

• Laura P. James, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences and Arkansas Children’s Hospital, 2017 SOT Translational Impact Award recipient, “Development of a Clinical Diagnostic Test for Acetaminophen Liver Injury”

The complete schedule and more information on the Scientific Sessions and other activities associated with the meeting are available on the SOT Annual Meeting and ToxExpo website.

Standard registration rates for the meeting end on February 10. Housing closes on February 8.

About SOT

Founded in 1961, the Society of Toxicology (SOT) is a professional and scholarly organization of more than 8,000 scientists from academic institutions, government, and industry representing the great variety of individuals who practice toxicology in the US and abroad. SOT is committed to creating a safer and healthier world by advancing the science and increasing the impact of toxicology. The Society promotes the acquisition and utilization of knowledge in toxicology, aids in the protection of public health, and has a strong commitment to education in toxicology and to the recruitment of students and new members into the profession. For more information about SOT and toxicology, visit the Society online at www.toxicology.org, follow us on Twitter @SOToxicology, and like us on Facebook.

All working press—defined as an individual who writes or broadcasts for a verifiable news entity on a regular basis—are eligible for a free registration to the meeting.

