Dr Chris Wagstaff is the Course Leader for the BSc Psychology of Sport and Exercise, MSc Sport and Exercise Psychology, and Professional Doctorate in Sport and Exercise Psychology.

His research focuses on the psychology of excellence across various domains. Specifically, his work examines how individuals and teams deliver sustained excellence in high-pressure environments.

Here is a link to his bio - http://www.port.ac.uk/department-of-sport-and-exercise-science/staff/dr-chris-wagstaff.html

His email is chris.wagstaff@port.ac.uk