Reporters Are Invited to Press Conference Event: The Science of the Super Bowl LI

Released: 27-Jan-2017 8:00 AM EST

Reporters, please join us on Thursday, February 2 at 2 pm ET, for a live event featuring a panel of experts who will scientifically analyze various aspects of this major pop culture event.

They will discuss:

1- gambling as one of the major aspects of the Super Bowl and a major problem for people with gambling addiction

2- choking under pressure and its relationship to compensation

3- use of data science and analytics of performance during the game

4- the effect on advertising on sponsoring companies' stock prices

Reporters can participate in this live event from any device -- PC, Mac, iPad, iPhone or Android device (with a webcam) from anywhere with a good internet connection. To participate and ask questions, you must be on video, just as a normal news conference. Register here as soon as possible for guaranteed seating; there is limited seating in the virtual room. We will send you directions for attending the event.

