The Science of the Super Bowl LI
27-Jan-2017
Reporters, please join us on Thursday, February 2 at 2 pm ET, for a live event featuring a panel of experts who will scientifically analyze various aspects of this major pop culture event.
They will discuss:
1- gambling as one of the major aspects of the Super Bowl and a major problem for people with gambling addiction
2- choking under pressure and its relationship to compensation
3- use of data science and analytics of performance during the game
4- the effect on advertising on sponsoring companies' stock prices
