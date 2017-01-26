Professor Jim Briggs is an expert in our School of Computing and he can contribute from a refereeing point of view. He can talk about how technology is used to supplement the referees eyes and ears.

As well as his University of Portsmouth affiliation, Jim is Chairman of the International American Football Officials Association and he knows the SuperBowl referee slightly. They both spoke at a refereeing training event a couple of years ago.

Here is a link to his bio - http://www.port.ac.uk/school-of-computing/staff/prof-jim-briggs.html

His email is jim.briggs@port.ac.uk