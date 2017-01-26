Sameer Dixit, M.D., assistant professor in the Department of Orthopaedic Surgery and a sports medicine specialist at Johns Hopkins

Dixit served as associate team physician for the Johns Hopkins University Department of Athletics and as a team physician to the Baltimore Orioles (Major League Baseball). Prior to joining Johns Hopkins, Dixit was the interim head team physician for University of California at Berkeley’s 27 athletic teams and was a team physician at UCLA, where he completed a two-year fellowship in primary care sports medicine and also served as a clinical instructor at the medical center. He has published articles in peer-reviewed medical journals and is a member of the American Medical Society for Sports Medicine (AMSSM) and the American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM).