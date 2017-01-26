Newswise — New Haven, Conn. - Harold H. Tara, Jr., MD, has been appointed Medical Director of the Smilow Cancer Hospital Care Centers in Trumbull and Fairfield, Connecticut. Dr. Tara has been a member of the Yale community for 20 years and his leadership will ensure that the centers continue to offer

patients the best care available, along with the latest treatment options through clinical trials.

Dr. Tara completed his postgraduate training at Yale School of Medicine and Yale Cancer Center. He previously served as the Associate Chief of Medical Oncology at Yale New Haven Hospital and was the Medical Director for the Father McGivney Center for Cancer Care on the Saint Raphael Campus. Dr. Tara will continue his specialty clinics in Head and Neck Cancers and Urologic Oncology at Smilow Cancer Hospital.

Anne Chiang, MD, Chief Network Officer for Smilow Cancer Hospital commented, “Dr. Tara’s leadership will ensure our Care Centers in Trumbull and Fairfield will continue to grow and support our patients in Fairfield County with access to Smilow Cancer Hospital’s advanced treatments and clinical trials.”

At the Smilow Cancer Hospital Care Centers, Yale Cancer Center faculty members are dedicated to providing patients with individualized, innovative, convenient and caring medical treatment close to home. Each regional office brings the full expertise of Smilow Cancer Hospital to the community. In addition to the Care Centers in Trumbull and Fairfield, there are Smilow Cancer Hospital Care Centers in Derby, North Haven, Old Saybrook, Guilford, Orange, Torrington, Waterbury and Waterford.

