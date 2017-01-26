Newswise — SOMERVILLE, N.J. – Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital (RWJUH) will become the first hospital in New Jersey to offer specialized primary care services for the LGBTQIA community when the hospital opens PROUD Family Health at the RWJ Somerset Family Practice on Monday, Jan. 30.

PROUD Family Health will provide services tailored to meet the unique health care needs of the LGBTQIA community in a safe, supportive environment. Services will include primary medical care for children and adults, hormone therapy and monitoring, HIV care, health education, counseling, support groups and referrals for specialty services such as behavioral health services.

“Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital is committed to providing the highest quality medical care to the diverse communities that we serve,” said Michael Antoniades, RWJUH's president and chief executive officer. “We recognized that the health care needs of the LGBTQIA community were not being met and in many cases, LGBTQIA individuals were traveling outside of New Jersey for their medical care. PROUD Family Health will offer them the care they need close to home.”

Tony Cava, chief administrative officer, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital's Somerset campus, said “We want every patient who comes through our doors to feel welcome and to be able to get the care that they need at all stages of their lives. We are proud to be leading the way in New Jersey in providing primary health care services for the LGBTQIA community.”

“From routine physicals for preventive care to hormone therapy and contraception, we will ensure that each patient receives professional, compassionate care without judgment,” said Lalitha Hansch, MD, FAAFP, DABMA, program director, RWJ Somerset Family Practice.

Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital has been nationally recognized for providing culturally competent care and reducing health care disparities. The Human Rights Campaign has honored the hospital as a Leader in LGBT Healthcare Equality. In 2015, the hospital was recognized by the American Hospital Association with its Equity of Care Award and was named as one of Diversity MBA Magazine’s 50 Out Front Companies for Diversity.

In March, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital's Somerset campus and The Pride Center of New Jersey launched a Transgender Family Support Group – the first of its kind in the region designed to help spouses, partners and adult children better understand, accept and cope with their transgender family members. In July, the Somerset campus also hosted the U.S. Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Roundtable focusing on LGBT equality.

On Sunday, January 29, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital's Somerset campus will be receiving The Pride Center of New Jersey’s 2016 Community Partnership Award presented for contributions and support to New Jersey’s LGBTQIA Community.

The name for PROUD Family Health derives from Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital’s Promoting Respect, Outreach, Understanding and Dignity (PROUD) Business Resource Group (BRG), which is comprised of employees at the hospital’s New Brunswick and Somerset campuses who help create a positive working environment for LGBTQIA employees and who also lead LGBTQIA outreach and advocacy efforts.

Members of the health care team at PROUD Family Health include Lalitha Hansch, MD, FAAFP, DABMA, program director, RWJ Somerset Family Practice; Donna Kaminski, DO, assistant director, RWJ Somerset Family Practice; Ian Martinez, MD, clinical faculty, RWJ Somerset Family Practice and Melissa Rivers-Richardson, DNP, RN, FNP-BC, nurse practitioner, RWJ Somerset Family Practice. All employees at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset have undergone LGBTQIA sensitivity training.

PROUD Family Health is open on Mondays from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Medicare, Medicaid and most major insurance plans are accepted. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 1-855- PROUD-FH (1-855-776-8334).

