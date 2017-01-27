Newswise — (PHILADELPHIA, PA – January 27, 2017) - - Just as primary care provider shortages are becoming acute, retail-based clinics in pharmacies and grocery stores are set to fill the gap in accessible patient care. Yet in some states, access to this convenient care is constrained due to restrictive scope-of-practice laws.

A new University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing’s Center for Health Outcomes & Policy Research (CHOPR) study has investigated scope-of-practice regulatory environments and retail-based clinic growth. Data indicate that optimization of innovative healthcare sites such as retail based clinics will require moving toward adoption of policies that standardize the scope of practice for nurse practitioners, who largely staff retail-based clinics. The study, “Growth in retail-based clinics after nurse practitioner scope of practice reform,” has been published in Nursing Outlook.

J. Margo Brooks Carthon, PhD, RN, FAAN, Assistant Professor of Nursing and a Senior Fellow at CHOPR and the Leonard Davis Institute of Health Economics, led the study that examined the association between scope-of-practice regulations and retail-based clinic growth in Pennsylvania before and after the passage of Prescription for Pennsylvania (Rx4PA) health reform. The reform was linked, in part, to removal of practice barriers for advanced practice nurses.

“Our finding of a net increase in retail clinics in Pennsylvania post-legislation suggests a relationship between the ability of nurse practitioners to provide a wider range of services and the growth of an innovative model that aims to increase access to care,” says Brooks Carthon. “This new data underscores the importance of careful scrutiny of overly restrictive practice regulations.”

The CHOPR research team also included: Therese Sammarco, BS; Darcy Pancir, RN, MSN; Jesse Chittams, MS; Kelly Wiltse Nicely, PhD, CRNA. This study was supported by a grant from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation Nurse Faculty Scholars program.

###

About the University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing

The University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing is one of the world’s leading schools of nursing, is consistently ranked as one of the top graduate nursing schools in the United States, and is among the nation’s top recipients of nursing research funding from the National Institutes of Health. Penn Nursing prepares nurse scientists and nurse leaders to meet the health needs of a global society through research, education, and practice. Follow Penn Nursing on: Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram & YouTube.



SEE ORIGINAL STUDY