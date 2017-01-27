When the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons meet in Houston for Super Bowl LI, there will be much more going on than just the Xs and Os on the gridiron. George Washington University experts in business, medicine and entertainment can talk about racial disparities in NFL coaching hires, concussions suffered by players, stadium security and logistics, sports injuries, half time shows, weight loss among NFL players and more.



GW’s Flash Studio can accommodate live, remote or taped television and radio interviews.



Lisa Delpy Neirotti, associate professor of sport management, is an expert on large-scale sporting events, including the Super Bowl, World Cup and Olympic Games. She can discuss the economics of the Super Bowl including local tourism, stadium finance and merchandising.



James B. Wade, the Avram S. Tucker Endowed Professor in Strategy and Leadership, is an expert in leadership and management. He is a co-author of a study on racial disparities in NFL coach hiring and promotions, finding the NFL’s Rooney Rule is not effective.



Mark Hyman, assistant teaching professor of management and tourism studies, is an expert on youth sports and concussions. He can discuss the impact the NFL has on children’s recreation and health.



Raj Rao is a professor of orthopedic surgery and neurosurgery at the GW School of Medicine and Health Sciences. He can discuss and analyze a variety of injuries facing football players.



Eugene Montague is an assistant professor of music. He can comment on popular music, especially punk rock. He can discuss the Super Bowl halftime show.



Mary J. Barron, an associate professor of exercise and nutrition sciences and certified athletic trainer, can talk about what athletic trainers and coaches should do if an athlete suffers an injury, including head injuries; how and when an athlete should return to the playing field after an injury; and the importance of a post-injury plan for gradually returning an athlete to play.



Melissa Napolitano, an associate professor of prevention and community health, is an expert on the risk of obesity that many football players face, especially after they retire. She can discuss her research aimed at helping overweight NFL players lose weight.