 
< Previous Article Return to Article List

UTEP’s Hunt Institute Releases Landmark Energy Report

Article ID: 668444

Released: 27-Jan-2017 1:05 PM EST

Source Newsroom: University of Texas at El Paso

Add to Favorites
more news from this source
  • Share
MEDIA CONTACT

Available for logged-in reporters only

CHANNELS
Energy, Engineering, Environmental Science, Local - Texas
KEYWORDS
  • energy & environmental research, energy analysis, Mexico-U.S. relations, Energy Markets, bi-national economies around West Texas,
  • southern New Mexico and northern Mexico, hydrocarbons (oil and gas) to renewables (wind, solar and geothermal)
  • + Show More

    • Newswise — The groundbreaking Paso del Norte Energy Sector Review offers details and comparisons of the economic structures that govern U.S. and Mexican energy markets and impact the bi-national economies around West Texas, southern New Mexico and northern Mexico.

    The report’s goal is to inform private and public stakeholders of the characteristics, challenges and opportunities in the energy field from hydrocarbons (oil and gas) to renewables (wind, solar and geothermal).

    “This assessment is unprecedented,” said Patrick Schaefer, executive director of the Hunt Institute. “This report compares energy extraction, transmission and prices across Texas, New Mexico and Chihuahua, and illustrates the importance of the Paso del Norte region to energy development throughout North America.”

    The online report includes maps, graphs and tables that demonstrate the abundance of renewable and hydrocarbon energy resources, and the infrastructure and physical assets that bring these sources to market as diesel, gasoline, natural gas and electricity.

    “The unique dynamics of the energy markets in the Paso del Norte region matter greatly to the social and economic development of our communities,” Schaefer said.

    Download the report here: http://huntinstitute.utep.edu/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/Paso-del-Norte-Energy-Sector-Review-Fall-2016.pdf

    COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY

    Comment/Share

    Share

    Leave a comment...





    Chat now!