Newswise — The groundbreaking Paso del Norte Energy Sector Review offers details and comparisons of the economic structures that govern U.S. and Mexican energy markets and impact the bi-national economies around West Texas, southern New Mexico and northern Mexico.

The report’s goal is to inform private and public stakeholders of the characteristics, challenges and opportunities in the energy field from hydrocarbons (oil and gas) to renewables (wind, solar and geothermal).

“This assessment is unprecedented,” said Patrick Schaefer, executive director of the Hunt Institute. “This report compares energy extraction, transmission and prices across Texas, New Mexico and Chihuahua, and illustrates the importance of the Paso del Norte region to energy development throughout North America.”

The online report includes maps, graphs and tables that demonstrate the abundance of renewable and hydrocarbon energy resources, and the infrastructure and physical assets that bring these sources to market as diesel, gasoline, natural gas and electricity.

“The unique dynamics of the energy markets in the Paso del Norte region matter greatly to the social and economic development of our communities,” Schaefer said.

Download the report here: http://huntinstitute.utep.edu/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/Paso-del-Norte-Energy-Sector-Review-Fall-2016.pdf