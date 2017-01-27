Newswise — The National Alternative Fuels Training Consortium, a program of West Virginia University, has joined forces with the world’s largest Earth Day initiative, Earth Day Texas, to conduct the 2017 Kickoff Event for National Alternative Fuel Vehicle Day Odyssey. Earth Day Texas will host the kickoff as part of an inaugural one-day alternative fuel vehicle summit, coordinated by the NAFTC.

Both the Odyssey Kickoff and Odyssey Summit will be held on April 20 at Fair Park in Dallas, TX, as the opening day of the Earth Day Texas events, which will run from April 19-23.

The Odyssey National Kickoff Event highlights the nationwide activities of Odyssey and focuses national media attention on the importance of alternative fuel vehicles to ensure a clean, secure energy future.

Odyssey, established in 2002, is the largest nationwide event promoting alternative fuel and advanced technology vehicles to reduce our nation’s dependence on foreign oil and for cleaner air. Odyssey events will take place across the country on April 20 and will feature AFV industry experts, vehicle displays, ride-and-drives, and other activities.

NAFTC Director Bill Davis commented, “A partnership between the NAFTC and Earth Day Texas is going to strengthen both organizations and the messages we both are conveying. These two great groups are instrumental in the effort to provide future generations of Americans with both a clean environment and the knowledge to use environmentally friendly vehicles. The partnership highlights that “Together, we do make a difference.” It takes people and groups working together to provide for the future of our children and grandchildren.”

Earth Day Texas anticipates more than 150,000 attendees to pass through its gates this year. Attendees will have the opportunity to visit exhibits, attend presentations, and view demonstrations from environmentally conscious businesses and organizations.

Earth Day Texas President Ryan A. Brown, said “Creating space for discussions about alternative fuel is one of our top priorities. Innovations in fuel make it easier for everyday people to live sustainable lives, accelerating the movement toward a healthier planet.”

The Odyssey Summit will follow the Kickoff Event and will feature industry speakers and presentations on alternative fuel vehicles, focusing on their importance, availability, and upkeep. Numerous alternative fuel vehicles will also be on display.

For more information about National AFV Day Odyssey visit www.AFVDayOdyssey.org. For more information on Earth Day Texas visit www.earthdaytx.org/.

