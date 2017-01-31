Newswise — ORLANDO, FL (JANUARY 31, 2017) – Education Management Solutions, LLC (EMS), a leading innovator of medical simulation management technologies, today announced the release of its new SIMULATIONiQ™ SimBrowser™ at the International Meeting on Simulation in Healthcare (IMSH) in Orlando, FL.

SIMULATIONiQ SimBrowser is a web-based application that allows users to view live or recorded videos for all standalone SIMULATIONiQ products deployed within their institution. It provides easy access for instructors and administrators to monitor their medical training units from anywhere, on any device, within their institution's network.

"As we celebrate 22 years as an innovator and industry leader, we continue to excel, rapidly bringing new tools and techniques to market," says Anurag Singh, EMS President and CEO. "With SIMUALTIONiQ SimBrowser, we offer customers the freedom to view live or recorded videos from anywhere - even the palms of their hands."

SIMULATIONiQ SimBrowser is compatible with EMS' SIMULATIONiQ Training in Motion (SIMULATIONiQ Mobile and SIMULATIONiQ Portable), an ideal solution for in-situ and on the go training environments; and SIMULATIONiQ One Room, a powerful recording and debriefing solution for clinical simulation management in one-room environments.

SIMULATIONiQ SimBrowser will be showcased at EMS' booth #509 at IMSH.

About Education Management Solutions

EMS is an industry pioneer in simulation-based solutions for healthcare training environments ranging from clinical simulation management software and hardware, to counselor education, virtual patient and team training. EMS serves as the driving force behind numerous medical education innovations that continue to move the clinical simulation market forward with breakthrough technologies.

EMS offers complete turnkey solutions including integrated software and hardware development, design and planning, engineering, configuration, installation, training, eLearning, and support. Visit www.SIMULATIONiQ.com for more information.

Media contact:

Lynn Welch, Vice President of Business Development and Marketing

Lynn.Welch@SIMULATIONiQ.com

610-701-7002 x 318

