Newswise — Ta-Nehisi Coates, author of Between the World and Me, will join the faculty of New York University’s Arthur L. Carter Journalism Institute as a Distinguished Writer in Residence.

“Ta-Nehisi Coates is a brilliant journalist and his writing has meant so much to the understanding of race and how it has shaped our nation,” says Professor Perri Klass, director of the Carter Journalism Institute. “His writing matters profoundly to our students, who will be honored and excited to study with him, and our faculty, and the whole NYU community will benefit from his insights, perspective, and experience.”

At NYU, Coates, a recipient of a 2015 MacArthur Foundation Fellowship, will teach undergraduate and graduate journalism students and participate in NYU-hosted events and conversations.

A national correspondent for the Atlantic, Coates authored The Beautiful Struggle: A Father, Two Sons, and an Unlikely Road to Manhood (2008) before writing Between the World and Me, which won the 2015 National Book Award for Nonfiction, as well as the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Literary Work of Biography/Autobiography, and the PEN/Diamonstein-Spielvogel Award for the Art of the Essay.

Coates has been a reporter for the Washington City Paper and contributed to the New York Times Magazine, the New Yorker, the Washington Post, and Washington Monthly among other publications. He has received the George Polk Award, the National Magazine Award for Essays and Criticism, and the Hillman Prize for Opinion and Analysis Journalism.

Coates, who will remain a fellow at NYU’s New York Institute for the Humanities, begins his three-year position at the Carter Journalism Institute beginning in September 2017.

